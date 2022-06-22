While there will be new events taking place during Tignish’s annual Irish Moss Festival, it’s the return of old festival favourites that has the town’s recreation director excited for the most.
Running from June 26 — July 3, this year’s Irish Moss Festival will have a full schedule of events for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That means we don’t have restrictions in numbers and we can have any events that we choose to have,” said Tina Richard. “It’s pretty awesome.”
One event that everyone is probably looking forward to is the festival’s big dance. The dance is returning after a two year hiatus and the funds raised from the event goes to support the Tignish Credit Union Arena.
“It’s a good fundraiser for the rink and we love having it and it usual brings in a nice crowd,” said Ms Richard.
Ms Richard said the rink has to operate without that funding from the dance for the last two years.
“I’m sure that hurt,” she said, adding having the dance back will be great for the rink.
Being able to host a proper parade is another event that Ms Richard knows will be a welcome return to normal.
“The parade and the fireworks haven’t been able to be hosted in large numbers, so it’s great to go back to that,” she said. “I know people are excited for the fireworks and the parade being back. Hopefully there will be a big crowd.”
Last year, the town was able to arrange a ‘reverse’ parade, with floats set up in the parking lot of St Simon and St Jude Catholic Church where people could drive by in their vehicles.
“This year, having it back as a regular parade right down Church Street is fantastic,” said Ms Richard. “It wasn’t the same last year, but we have some floats coming in, so people must be excited to get their entries in. We got antique cars coming out and stuff, so it’s nice to have a variety of everything and show people how excited we are to get things rolling back to normal.”
While the annual Miss Irish Moss Pageant has been able to continue, restrictions have meant the girls participating couldn’t have everyone attend.
“It’s been tough for the pageant girls to pick what grandparent could come, what aunt and uncle, so this year, whoever wants to come can come,” said Ms Richard. “That’s good for the girls. They don’t have to pick and choose who can come to what evening.”
Ms Richard said everyone really enjoys the pageant.
“It’s a pretty long-stemming part of the festival,” she said.
Ms Richard said while some might be nervous to attend events because of concerns over COVID, the majority of events for the festival will be outside and the rest will be at the town’s rink where there is plenty of space.
“We are pretty fortunate just because our venues are all big and our crowds are not that big,” she said. “It’s not like living in a big city... Even if you come to the rink, you’re not going to have 3,000 people there. We have lots of space, so I think people can, if they choose to, can give themselves some space.”
Ms Richard said the festival means a lot to the town, especially since it acts as a fundraiser for the community.
“The festival always gives back to the town in some way,” she said. “Not having those funds is tough. Plus, I think people love supporting it. It’s been something that’s been around for 42 years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.