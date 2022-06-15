Last week Health PEI announced the province was moving to appointment-based COVID-19 testing.
Testing has always been an important element in the Island’s strategy to combat the COVID virus on PEI. It was a big undertaking to set testing up in this province and it’s probably the reason why the Island fared as well as it did through the majority of this pandemic.
At the same time though, our healthcare professionals deserve a break. And with the staffing issues currently facing our healthcare system, it might be helpful to re-allocate some of those resources away from testing and to the present needs on PEI.
However, while some walk ins will be available at COVID testing clinics, could this move to scale back on testing mean some cases may go undetected because people didn’t bother to make an appointment?
Or is this a sign this terrible pandemic is currently on a downward trend?
Yes and no.
Cases on PEI appear to be decreasing, but that doesn’t mean, unfortunately, the pandemic is over.
Vaccines and the availability of COVID treatments has allowed us to come a long way since the early days of this pandemic. But this virus has shown time and time again it can be unpredictable.
The news from last week about two additional deaths in PEI related to COVID on top of the reports of outbreaks at Island healthcare facilities in recent weeks are reminders that COVID is still out there.
Like the flu, COVID is slowly becoming seasonal as it transitions to an endemic. Meaning cases will probably remain low during the summer months only to spike again in the fall and winter. And of course, there’s always the risk for a new variant to arise. There’s also the summer season ahead to think about here on PEI, with the return of festivals, music concerts and other such annual festivities, which could lead to a spike in cases as people begin to gather for large events. Most people have gotten the message if they don’t feel well to stay home, but the chance to have any type of summer fun after three years of COVID might just be to enticing for some folks.
With the lifting of public health measures and dropping of the mask mandate, was it a good idea for Health PEI to scale back testing right now?
In a statement to CBC, Health PEI did say they will be monitoring the COVID case numbers carefully over the coming weeks and if there is a surge, then testing will be once again ramped up.
Hopefully that means if cases were to spike that increased testing could be mobilized before things got out of hand.
