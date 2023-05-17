Terry Adams

When you are working out do you ever question or research what you are doing? There are virtually a never ending amount of training routines, exercises and theories at your fingertips on the Internet. They all promise to get you in the best shape you have ever been in.

Too many people blindly follow a routine because it’s new or different or their trainer told them to do it.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.