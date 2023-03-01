Island Nature Trust

Island Nature Trust (INT) staff members, Michael Speelman and Lance Moore, were in Alberton last week with the non-profit organization’s presentation on the importance of coarse woody debris, also known as deadwood, to the ecosystem of a forest. Entitled Dynamic Deadwood: A True Story, the presentation came about after INT began fielding questions from landowners following Post-Tropical-Storm Fiona. Melissa Heald photo

The importance of coarse woody debris, also known as deadwood, was the focus of a presentation put on by staff members of Island Nature Trust (INT) in Alberton on Feb 23.

“Coarse woody debris is not a pretty organism and usually the organisms that utilize coarse woody debris are not necessarily pretty either,” said Lance Moore, a land stewardship technician with INT. “However, that doesn’t mean they are not fundamental to that environment.”

