The importance of coarse woody debris, also known as deadwood, was the focus of a presentation put on by staff members of Island Nature Trust (INT) in Alberton on Feb 23.
“Coarse woody debris is not a pretty organism and usually the organisms that utilize coarse woody debris are not necessarily pretty either,” said Lance Moore, a land stewardship technician with INT. “However, that doesn’t mean they are not fundamental to that environment.”
Entitled Dynamic Deadwood: A True Story, the presentation came about after INT began fielding questions from landowners following Post-Tropical-Storm Fiona.
“Most of the forest on PEI is privately owned and what happens next is going to have a massive effect on our forests,” said INT Conservation Coordinator Michael Speelman. “A lot of people don’t know that deadwood is an integral part of a forest ecosystem.”
INT wants to encourage landowners not to remove any deadwood from their property if possible.
“There was a lot of questions about why would we leave deadwood, what is it, because a lot of people just see something ugly, a potential fire hazard, so we wanted to get this information out there,” said Mr Speelman. “We also wanted to share best management practices going forward.”
Mr Moore said fungi grows on deadwood, it can be used as nesting sites for birds, travel corridors for animals like squirrels and much more.
“So, it provides a number of services to your forest and the organisms who utilize it,” he said.
Deadwood also provides nutrient to a forest.
“What happens is when that tree dies it will slowly fall to the forest floor and decomposition occurs with the help of micro-organisms and those nutrients are slowly bleached back into the forest floor,” said Mr Moore. “The problem comes if we keep removing coarse woody debris and we are no longer replenishing those nutrients back into that environment and starts to create a system where we are lacking the nutrients for the type of trees we are desiring.”
As people access their properties Post-Fiona, Mr Speelman said while deadwood does add fuel load, causing concern for potential fire risk, landowners shouldn’t feel rushed to immediately remove this type of debris from a forested area.
“It can sit there for a season and if you look at what is naturally best for your forest, it can be just to leave it and not to do a thing,” he said. “You don’t have to plant or take anything out. Let the forest and time guide your decisions. See what is coming back naturally. You don’t have to go out and plant if there’s going to be natural regeneration.”
The presentation provided three options to individuals wondering what they should do with any deadwood on their properties or in their woodlots. First option is taking a hands off approach and allowing the deadwood to decay on the spot, which is providing natural habitants and allowing nutrients to return to the ground.
“It doesn’t risk damage to remaining trees or vegetation, but if you are going to do this, consider getting leaning deadwood to the ground because wet and decaying wood is much less of a fire risk,” said Mr Speelman.
While ecologically unnecessary and can be detrimental to a forest, another option is salvaging. Mr Speelman recommended anyone thinking about this option to make a plan, especially if using a contractor, and avoid removing or damaging mature or regenerating trees and leave deadwood where possible.
“Maybe focus on your higher valued trees or the ones that are easily accessible,” he said.
He added to keep safety in mind and avoid using heavy machinery when the ground isn’t frozen.
The final option is creating wood and bush piles, which create habitats for wildlife, allows the wood to decay in the forest and creates space for regeneration and restoration work.
If a property owner is considering planting, they should plant native tree species and consider planting shrubs and wildflowers too, with Mr Speelman adding the amount of blowdown due to Fiona within a forest will help determine what trees are best suited for the site.
Before European colonization, about 98 per cent of the Island was covered in forest. Following colonization, a lot of the Island was converted into farmland, clearing property for agricultural use, building homesteads or harvesting timber. While a small percentage of forest has recovered on PEI post-Second World War, they have been regenerating on old abandoned farmland in nutrient poor soil. This earlier deforestation means late succession forests, sometimes referred to as old growth, are very under-represent on the Island.
“Late succession should cover about 80 per cent of the land, but currently covers less than five per cent,” said Mr Speelman. “We are working towards that late succession, but I doubt the hurricane did us any favours on that one and I feel we have a lot of resets on properties that were heading in this way.”
Offering a post-mortem on the devastating aftermath Fiona had on Island forests, Mr Moore said the powerful storm last September drastically changed the landscape of PEI overnight.
“Our forests were put to a certain breaking point to where they were not healthy enough to withstand the disturbance as they normally would, so we need to understand in order to have a healthy forest it needs to be a sustainable forest so it will be a resilient forest later on,” he said.
Mr Moore added there are lessons to be learned from Fiona, including building healthier and more resilient forests on PEI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.