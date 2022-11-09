“Mr. Brent Wood, Tryon, P. E. Island has received the following letter from his brother, Lyman Wood, who is now a World War I (1914-1918) soldier fighting on The Front somewhere in France.”
- The Guardian,
“Mr. Brent Wood, Tryon, P. E. Island has received the following letter from his brother, Lyman Wood, who is now a World War I (1914-1918) soldier fighting on The Front somewhere in France.”
- The Guardian,
February 24, 1917.
FRANCE, 26 January, 1917 -
Dear Brother: I received your letter of December 22nd (1916) this morning; it reached me right here on the Front Line, came up with the rations, along with a letter from Ruth. I was some glad to hear from home after waiting about three weeks for my mail. I got that box you and Sammy sent me, thanks very much. The three of us on our Station soon made away with it. We all share alike in respect to boxes from home out here. The lobster and chocolates certainly hit the spot with us!
This is an awful cold place, all kinds of ice and snow, and my feet are cold half the time. I don’t know whether it is being so near ‘Fritz’ or the atmosphere. We have innumerable rats to keep us company, who, being in such robust condition, do not mind the cold in the least.
A German sniper party nearly got one of us the other night. It certainly is annoying when at work to hear ‘ping’ next to your ear. The snipers are on watch all the time. If I am out here another winter, I’ll want you to send me a pair of good boots that will reach almost to the knees, and will keep out the water. I have not heard from Amos for a long time now, he was wounded you know.”
I was through a little French village awhile ago, which had been shelled by German artillery. There was hardly anything standing except a wall here and there still stood. The church and church yard were blown to pieces and the tombstones were all smashed to atoms. It makes a person feel sad to see devastation of this kind on all sides.
There was an old Massey-Harris binder, just like the one at home. It stood near what was left of a blacksmith’s shop. The binder was all twisted up by shrapnel. There were pieces knocked right out of those still shafts under the packing table.
Well, I guess I must wind this thing up. How are all the fellows at home? I suppose hockey is the outstanding feature at this time of year. I wish I could score down on left wing against Victoria (PEI). Do you ever see Monty now? I often think of our ‘wheeling’ into Charlottetown on our bicycles. Had some fine times in Summerside, eh? Well, I will write when I get out of the trenches.
Signed -
Lyman Wood,
2nd Battalion, Canadian Forces, France
Killed in action
Lyman Wood was born 8 July, 1897 at North Tryon, P. E. Island. As a student attending Acadia University, Wolfville, NS he enlisted on 12 October, 1915 in the 2nd Battalion Infantry, C.E.F. at the age of 18. He arrived in France on 22 December, 1916 and was immediately sent to the front lines. He was killed in action on 3rd May, 1917. His will left his entire estate, pay packet of $340, to his mother, Mrs. George Wood. He was buried in Flanders Fields, Belgium.
Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.