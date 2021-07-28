“Prince Edward Island has been credited with many firsts in the past such as her foxes, potatoes, oysters and scenic beauty. But still another first is fast gaining a reputation for the Garden Province. ‘The Island strawberry, for flavour and quality, is unsurpassed,’ say consumers of many of the largest Canadian cities and in an effort to meet this increasing demand for the Island product, the Strawberry Growers Association of Mount Stewart and Charlottetown have been trying to encourage producers to grow berries in greater quantities.”
“The Guardian,” 7 July 1954.
“At Mount Stewart about 50,000 lbs of berries are being processed daily and at a recently organized plant set up at the Exhibition Grounds, the Charlottetown growers are preparing about 20,000 lbs daily to be put in storage for the commercial trade which was arranged by advanced sale as early as last February.”
“The handling of the small fruit through these two organizations has done much to stabilize the market. It is estimated by one grower that if the volume of berries packed by the two plants had been dumped on the local market in the past two days, much of the crop would have to be sacrificed for want of an outlet.”
“The Mount Stewart plant is putting the berries up in small one lb containers for consumer use, while the Charlottetown plant, where 170 girls and women are working almost around the clock, is processing the berries up in 24 lb pails intended for commercial use. It is noted that as soon as the berries have been sugared and placed in storage, the responsibility of the processor ceases. The berries are simply placed in the Government Cold Storage Plant and delivery is taken at the convenience of the buyer.”
“The strawberry Growers Association of this province are hopeful of developing further processing methods such as preserves in glass jars. With the demand about ten times the amount of supply, a bright future for this, one of the newest industries, seems assured.”
Pickers Urgently Needed
as Berries Ripen Suddenly, “The Guardian,”
13 July 1964
“Crisis is awaiting the Island’s strawberry industry, which, according to employer relations officer John Smethurst of the Employment Office at Charlottetown has become ‘big industry’. A period of stubborn Island weather, with plenty of rain, followed by hot sunshine of the past few days, may ‘very easily’ result in a sudden ripening of the luscious berries.”
“The trouble is that there are simply not enough berry pickers to cope with picking all the strawberries in the Island if they should all ripen at once. Girls seem to be better than boys at the delicate job, said Mr. Smethurst. Minimum age for the berry-picking people is 14.”
Extra Money
“Premier Walter Shaw urged, in answer to the problem, that ‘all persons who can’ register with the employment office ‘so that pickers will be available when growers need them. Without pickers, a large part of the crop could be lost,’ he said. This opportunity to pick can provide housewives and young people with a chance to earn extra money. Last year 900 pickers registered with the employment office, but the number has decreased this year (1964). Employment officials said the work force is large enough to handle a normal strawberry season, but not for the all-at-once season that’s likely to come.”
