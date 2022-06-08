For Brandy Foley, the Goddess Bikini Showdown was definitely the toughest competition she been in.
“The judging was just so tough because everyone was giving their 100 per cent,” she said. “On the stage, everyone was just so close in comparison, that I think it was really hard, and they kept you on stage a lot longer, because they really had to look to pick the best of the best. It’s hard to pick a winner when everybody looks like a winner.”
Ms Foley, along with Jessie Ellsworth and Alyssa Fraser, were the only women from West Prince invited to take part in the invitation only event on May 21. The competition saw winners of previous shows and events going up against each other for the top spots in their division. There were three height divisions, one for women up to and including 5’4”, one for women over 5’4” up to and including 5’6”, and one for women over 5’6”.
Ms Ellsworth was excited to compete, but an unforeseen circumstance caused issues with her performance.
“For the first time in 20 shows I took an allergic reaction to the spray tanning process and had to have it removed,” she said. “My skin turned a reddish colour and I took in (retained) water which obviously affected my look. Another challenge was a medicine I recently started for ADHD. It never occurred to me that it would affect my prep for the show, but it caused a 24 hour delay in my peak so I was at my best the day after the show, which was both embarrassing and frustrating as I pride myself for coming into any show in top form.”
She wound up placing fifth in her division, which was still a good result, but it was frustrating. This was the first time she hadn’t placed in the top three on a local stage.
Ms Fraser placed third in both the Goddess Bikini Showdown and the Bikini Open Class E competition, both of which she called unexpected victories.
“I must say earning these two bronze medals over the weekend brought be more pride than my last overall bikini win,” she said on social media. “To bring home hardware from the most stacked class, and stand along side a Top 3 placing with Tiffany Laing and Annelle Petitpas is a victory all in its own. I’ve never been more proud. Without a proper off-season due to COVID and then pregnancy, this prep brought many new challenges, and after it all I’m left leaving this show feeling on top of the world.”
For Ms Foley, taking part was doubly sweet, as not only did she earn the gold medal in her division at the Goddess Bikini Showdown, the only Island competitor to take home gold, she also became the first Grand Master in Prince Edward Island. Grand Master is the name of the division for competitors aged 45 and older. At 45, Ms Foley was also one of the oldest competitors taking part in the showdown.
“To me, it was almost about a lifetime acknowledgement of commitment to being fit,” she said. “Age is just the number. I worked really hard for it and I’m proud of myself. I felt like I had the support of so many people, it was just tremendous. I’m kind of still overwhelmed. It’s a big achievement for me, and I just feel really good about the whole thing.”
When asked what they plan on doing next, Ms Ellsworth has already started preparing for a couple of shows, one in July and one in October.
“I guarantee people will see the best Jessie Ellsworth on stage for those shows,” she said. “A slice of humble pie has motivated me to be the come back kid. I need to sort out a couple of issues with a trial prep or two to get back to my Championship form on the day.”
Ms Foley plans on continuing with her regular training, but has been considering how else she might be involved in fitness competitions. One option she’s considering is becoming a judge herself at some point down the line.
“I always love trying to help people, or encourage people, and inspire people to push themselves harder, and to work on themselves to better themselves,” she said. “I’d still really like to remain a part of the bodybuilding competition scene, maybe just in different ways.”
