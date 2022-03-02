The Dog Act wasn’t something Sophie Rix was aware of, though there were some parts of the Act that for her was just common knowledge, like keeping a dog leashed in a public setting. When she heard through word of mouth and social media about the province proposing a new Dog Owners Act, Ms Rix decided to read up on it.
“For the most part, I don’t have an issue with it,” she said. “Most things are common sense things that I agree with, if you’re in a public place, keep your dog leashed, don’t leave your dog in the car without the air conditioning on, how the authorities, whoever has that can take your dog if something happens.”
The Dog Owners Act will be replacing the Dog Act, which became law in 1974. Aside from the addition of the dangerous dog section, the Act hasn’t been updated as a whole since the 1970s. Because much of the language and format of the Act hasn’t been updated since then, any amendments needed would be extensive and essentially result in a new Act. Creating a new, modern Act was deemed the most appropriate avenue to take. The new Act will emphasize responsibility for dog owners in its title and throughout the Act.
Ms Rix is herself a dog owner. Right now, Ms Rix has Nyx, a two year old female German Shepherd who loves people, running around, playing with other dogs, and taking care of Lily, Ms Rix’s kitten.
What doesn’t make sense to her is the part of the act focusing on dog licensing and renewals.
According to that section of the proposed Act, the owner of a dog shall apply for a license no later than 10 days after the owner takes ownership of the dog or the dog turns six months of age, whichever occurs latest. After receiving the application and the prescribed fee, a license shall be issued for the dog consisting of a written certificate containing a license number unique to the dog, and a description of the dog and identifying information of the owner, and a tag that can be suspended from a collar, harness or halter worn by the dog, bearing the license number.
”Growing up, we had five dogs, we sure couldn’t afford to register and license five dogs. That would be a lot of money to come up with for a small family,” she said. “I also wouldn’t have as much of a problem if it was a one time thing, but to have to do it every year, and if my dog has a lifespan of 12-14 years? I don’t like that and I don’t agree with that.”
The application of that part of the Dog Owners Act doesn’t apply where the owner of a dog is a resident of a municipality or resides in the province for less than 60 days in a calendar year, or where the Minister or an agent of the Minister has taken ownership of a dog under this Act.
“To me, it should be the opposite. If you live in Alberton, O’Leary, Tignish, or Charlottetown, or Summerside, that’s where I can see having a registration for your dog,” she said. “You would have more interaction with people when you were there, you would have more interaction with other dogs there. But out here, what is the sense?”
Ms Rix would like to see more mentioned about what a person can do if they suspect animal cruelty, or if they believe an animal has been abandoned.
One thing of note in the Dog Owners Act is the fact that while there is a section about dangerous dogs, there is no mention about dangerous breeds, something she believes is a positive sign.
“There are no dangerous breeds, it’s just like people. You learn bullying from your surroundings,” she said. “If your dog is beaten and neglected, and not shown any love, you’re going to have an aggressive dog who doesn’t know how to act around other dogs or people and is only going to act aggressively.”
Ms Rix isn’t the only person providing feedback on the matter. The PEI Humane Society has also given input for the new Act.
“Right now, the document has some very subtle differences between the current act and what they’re proposing,” said Ashley Travis, communications coordinator with PEI Humane Society. “Mostly the differences, as they appeal to us, have to do with the usage of animal protection services and how our animal protection officers would be able to behave in various situations and what their rights would be.”
Ms Travis said day to day, the new Act likely won’t have a huge impact on dog owners, but it will definitely empower both Animal Protection Officers and dog owners to function more safely in animal welfare spaces. She said when it comes to animal welfare concerns, the general public will have a better idea of what their rights are, and when concerns can be brought to the Humane Society.
Deadline for public feedback on the Dog Owners Act is March 6.
