When Nicole Gallant-Gilks heard about the new ADHD clinic at the University of PEI to help adults living with the disorder, she thought it was a great idea.
“Hopefully it will make it easier for people to get diagnosed and easier for them to get ways to deal with their symptoms and get the counselling and stuff that they need, and educate themselves about their condition and make life easier for them to live,” she said.
Beginning this spring, adults who were treated for ADHD as children and those who were diagnosed with ADHD in adulthood will be able to get treatment and support from clinics offered by retired paediatrician and ADHD specialist Dr. David Wong. The program will significantly reduce the current wait time for assessments, and also ensure that new referrals are assessed in a timely manner.
Funded by the Department of Health and Wellness, UPEI is providing administrative oversight, space, equipment, and human resources. Health PEI is also providing physician specialist funding to support the program, and the Department of Social Development and Housing has provided one-time funding of $1 million to initiate this program.
Initial funding is for a one year demonstration project. In that year, a second proposal will be created to see how much it would cost, and what resources would be needed to run it permanently.
“We can try and help them in parts of their lives where they’re struggling and help them be successful, whether it’s at school, whether it’s at their employment, in relationships,” said Marilyn Barrett, director of the UPEI Health and Wellness Centre, and the overall administrator of the clinic. “With the supports that we have, social workers, psychologists, nurse practitioners, physicians, nurses, all of these folks provide this wraparound approach, and hopefully help them be successful in those parts of their lives where they’re struggling.”
Conservative estimates suggest there are over 7,000 Islanders living with ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder), many of whom don’t yet have an official assessment or diagnosis because of how long the wait list is. At the moment there are over 400 people on the waiting list.
Ms Gallant-Gilks was officially diagnosed with ADHD in 2018 at the age of 38, though she had been trying to get that diagnosis for some time prior to that.
“It was difficult because I had to travel to New Brunswick to a private psychologist numerous times,” she said. “I had been diagnosed before that with anxiety issues, and I knew that’s not exactly what it was, that there was something else. It took me being referred by a friend to their psychologist and making an appointment with them.”
Ms Gallant-Gilks said she realized she might have ADHD based on research she did on her own, and hearing experiences from friends who have the neuro-developmental disorder. She believed her anxiety was a by-product of that ADHD.
At the time, Ms Gallant-Gilks was told the wait to get a diagnosis would be three or four years. She said nobody’s got time for that.
One of the difficulties in getting an ADHD diagnosis in PEI is getting a referral from their family physician or nurse practitioner in the community. But getting that referral is almost impossible for some if they’re one of the over 22,000 Islanders who are currently on the patient registry waiting to be connected with a family doctor or nurse practitioner.
Ms Barrett said those involved in the creation of the clinic didn’t want that to be a barrier. With the new clinic, Islanders can self-refer.
“It’s an opportunity for folks who are out there and don’t have somebody to support them right now,” said Ms Barrett. “We have people contacting us already that would like to get into the clinic. Until I get staff on the ground, we’re going to take them their names, and we’ll get them on a waiting list. Once the staff get their feet under them, they’ll start reaching out, give them time frames of when they’ll be seen.”
Right now, the clinic will only be in Charlottetown, and Dr Wong’s office in Summerside, but over the course of the year, the hope is to do some outreach to other parts of the province, bringing the clinic to patients in specific areas of PEI instead of having them go to Charlottetown or Summerside.
“Say we collected several names from the Tignish area, we could conceivably find some space, maybe with Health PEI, or Tignish Co-op, or somebody could give a space and we could go up and do a clinic day and see patients in that area, and the same thing for Souris and Montague and O’Leary,” said Ms Barrett.
Ms Gallant-Gilks thinks this would be a great idea.
“It’s costly now to drive to Charlottetown for appointments, and smaller clinics sometimes feel more intimate too, instead of being bunched together with, you know, 400 other people waiting on a waiting list.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.