It has been a year marked by tragedy and loss for students attending Westisle Composite High School.
“It’s been hard,” said Grade 12 student Alexis Kelly.
In September 2020, Grade 12 students Ethan Reilly and Alex Hutchinson were the victims of a boating accident in the Northport area. Not long after, Cole Rayner, another Grade 12 student, was killed in a single vehicle collision in Huntley. Prior to that, in August, Ryan MacKinnon, who was to start Grade 10 at Westisle in the fall, was badly injured when he was struck by a motorcycle in O’Leary and had to be airlifted to the IWK Children’s Hospital in Halifax.
The West Prince community rallied behind the families of these young men and the students at the school. Now the students want to give back and show their gratitude.
Those taking the global issues class are organizing a bottle drive to fundraise money for the Reillys, the Hutchinsons, Rayners and the MacKinnons. They will also be selling tickets for a 50/50 draw to help with the fundraising effort.
“We’ve all felt the tragedy,” said Ryan Gallant, another Grade 12 student. “With the loss of the boys, we all felt a very strong urge of community, so we figured to help the community was to focus on the boys and help out their families.”
“It really did show how much community we have when everyone came together for the boys and I think it's just one more way we can show that,” added William Ramsay.
The bottle drive will be spread out over two Saturdays. The students will be at the Tyne Valley Fire Department and the Jacques Cartier Arena in Alberton on May 29 and again at the O’Leary Community Sports Centre, Tignish Credit Union Arena and the Lennox Island Medical Centre on June 5. The bottle drive runs from 12 pm - 2 pm on both dates.
“This makes it more accessible to everybody,” said Ms Kelly about the different drop off locations and spreading the bottle drive out over two days.
“Hopefully we’re get more bottles by doing so,” said Mr Ramsay.
Mr Gallant said the students have received a lot of positive feedback since they’ve started promoting the bottle drive.
“A lot of people are looking forward to just helping out and donating money without even the bottles because they just want to help as much as they can,” he said.
All the proceeds raised will be divided between the four families.
“It’s a real good opportunity to do some good,” said Mr Ramsay.
Organizing these types of events also helps with the community healing.
“Especially with the families, just knowing there are people out there who still care, and are still looking out for them, must feel nice,” said Mr Ramsay.
“And the boys aren’t forgotten and won’t be forgotten,” added Mr Gallant.
