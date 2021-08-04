A League Of Their Own is a movie about the fictionalized account of the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League during the Second World War.
There’s a scene in the Penny Marshall directed film when the main team, the Rockford Peaches, are shown for the first time the uniform they will be made to wear.
The uniform, for a lack of better word, is a dress. The players are clearly not impressed. One actually points out how difficult it will be for the players to slide into bases wearing the uniform as it would expose their underwear.
Obviously, these uniforms were about style and the women looking cute instead of creating practical sportswear.
While the movie is about women playing baseball in the 1940s, the sexualization of female athletes has come into focus over the last couple of weeks.
Most recently, during the Tokyo Olympics, members of the German’s gymnastics team decided to forgo the bikini-cut unitards in favour of full-body versions as a statement against what they see as the sexualization of their sport.
Another example is the Norweigan women’s beach handball team showing up to their bronze medal game during the Beach Handball Euro 2021 tournament in Spain wearing athletic shorts instead of bikini bottoms. The European Handball Federation fined the players as the officials deemed the shorts to be ‘improper clothing’. Pop star Pink has offered to pay the fine on the team’s behalf.
Before the tournament, the Norwegian team had asked for permission to swap out the bikini bottoms for shorts. The reason they gave was the players’ preferred to wear something less revealing and more comfortable. And the women also pointed out that the outfits make it hard to attract new players to the sport.
The German gymnasts also said wearing their full-body unitards was about feeling comfortable in the sport they love and having a say in what they wear when they compete.
During any sporting event, it should be about the players’ abilities as athletes and not how they look in an uniform.
Creating opportunities for sports to become more inclusive has also been in the spotlight lately after swimming caps designed for natural Black hair were rejected by the Olympic committee and were barred from being used at the games in Tokyo.
For any young athlete, feeling included and seeing themselves in a sport at a young age is important.
These governing bodies should be consulting with athletes on what they prefer to wear when competing because they know what works best for them and what needs to happen to make their sports more inclusive.
