As the holidays end and we return to normal routine, we’re hearing more and more about politicians from all parties who have travelled internationally despite being in the midst of global pandemic.
David Sweet, a Conservative MP from Ontario, is one of the most recent politicians to draw ire for this after travelling to the U.S. to deal with what he deemed a property issue, only to stay afterward for leisure. He did this without telling Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, or the party’s whip. In Canada, the Party Whip is the member of a political party in the House of Commons, the Senate, or a provincial legislature, charged with ensuring party discipline among members of the caucus. The whip is also responsible for assigning offices and scheduling speakers from their party for various bills, motions and other proceedings in the House.
Do these politicians think there’s a different set of rules for them than there is for other Canadians? Because that’s the impression they’re giving.
Not only did these politicians travel when they absolutely should not, they did so without even telling their party leader, who in all likelihood would have denied their travel request in the first place.
Some are facing sanctions because of their actions, like NDP MP Niki Ashton, who travelled to Greece at some point in the second wave to visit an ailing family member. In a press release on the matter, the Party stated while they were sympathetic to Ashton, she would be removed from her shadow cabinet critic roles moving forward.
The office of the Liberal Party Whip revealed two MPs, whose names haven’t been released, had done something similar and also lost their critic roles.
It’s not just federal MPs facing this issue. MLAs from across various provinces are now facing the consequences of their actions, like Tracy Allard, Alberta’s now former Municipal Affairs Minister, Calgary-Klein MLA Jeremy Nixon, the now former parliamentary secretary for civil society, and Jason Stephan of the province’s Treasury Board. As fallout over their actions continued, all three offered their resignation to Alberta Premier Jason Kenny, which were accepted.
For some, travelling is a necessary part of their job, but to travel for a vacation while other Canadians are doing the smart thing and staying home right now is a slap in the face.
Governments work for the people, not the other way around, and the actions of these politicians shows a deep disrespect for the constituents they serve, and is nothing short of being stupidly irresponsible. What if any of them were exposed to the virus but were asymptomatic? They could have easily passed it on to somebody else, which in turn could cause a domino reaction, potentially infecting an immunocompromised person, or someone at risk of suffering more serious reactions to the virus.
Yes, travel has been impeded by this blasted pandemic, and the sooner it’s over, the better. But, even with the vaccine now starting to be administered, it won’t be done with as soon as it could be if things like this keep happening.
Jillian Trainor
