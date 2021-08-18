From fierce storms to unbearable heat, year after year Islanders are seeing an increase in extreme weather events in this province.
Last week, late Wednesday afternoon, a heat wave warning was issued for the Island. The heat wave was expected to last through until Saturday and have maximum daytime temperatures between 29 to 31 degrees Celsius, but feeling anywhere between 37 to 40 with the humidex.
Over the last number of years, there’s been at least a couple of heat warnings issued every summer.
So what are heat waves and what causes them?
A heat wave is a period of unusually hot weather that typically lasts two or more days. They are the result of trapped air over one region, usually due to a high-pressure system, allowing the air to warm to uncharacteristic temperatures due to sunlight. To be considered a heat wave, the temperatures have to be outside the historical averages for a given area.
So, last week, Islanders experienced historically high temperatures that are uncommon for this province.
Like any extreme weather, heat waves have to be taken seriously because they can have a major impact on people’s health.
Extreme heat can affect people with chronic diseases, as well as older people and children.
During heat waves severe dehydration becomes an issue as well as heat exhaustion or heat strokes. And heat waves can be deadly.
According to the World Health Organization, from 1998-2017, more than 166, 000 people died due to heat waves, including more than 70,000 who died during the 2003 heat wave in Europe.
Heat related illnesses can cause faintness, as well as dry, warm skin, due to the inability of the body to control high temperatures. Other symptoms include swelling in the lower limbs, heat rash on the neck, cramps, headache, irritability, lethargy and weakness.
So, when the temperatures do get hot, remember to stay hydrated and cool. That’s why sales of air conditioners tend to jump during heat waves while many choose to flock to their local beaches or community pools. It’s also a good idea to reduce any intense outdoor activity, like exercises, during extreme heat.
Like all other forms of extreme weather PEI has experienced in the last few years, heat waves will more than likely continue to be a regular occurrence in this province.
