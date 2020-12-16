The biggest impact facing West Prince rinks during the province’s two week ‘Circuit Breaker’ will be the loss of revenue.
The Chief Public Health Office enacted temporary public health measures that came into effect on Dec. 7 and are scheduled to last until at least Dec. 21 after a cluster of COVID-19 cases in Charlottetown.
The strategy includes suspending organized sports, including minor hockey and figuring skating, which make up the bulk of ice rentals at Island rinks. As a result, West Prince arenas have closed to the public.
The manager of the Tignish Credit Union Arena said the temporary closure will be costly for the rink.
“We’re running the plants to keep the ice going and we can’t get any revenue to pay for the expense,” said Timmy Gaudet.
Prior to the current restrictions, the managers at the rinks in Alberton, O’Leary and Tignish all reported having good operating seasons.
“We were renting 50 hours of ice a week,” said Alan Rennie, the manager of Alberton’s Jacques Cartier Memorial Arena. “It’s going to affect us financially. It’s definitely an inconvenience.”
Also impacting revenue at the Alberton facility is the fact the rink was unable to open their canteen this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. But Mr Rennie does hope these current public health measures will only be temporary and the rink ‘can get back at it’ soon.
“It’s probably good to take a couple weeks break now then going three or fours weeks and find out we’re in real trouble and we have to shut down for a longer period of time,” he said. “Hopefully it’s just a short period of time. We’re get through it.”
Unlike the rink in Alberton, the Tignish arena has been able to operate their canteen two days a week.
“The ice rentals were going pretty good as well,” said Mr Gaudet. “It’s going to hurt. It costs a lot of money to keep these rinks running.”
If the restrictions are lifted before or on Dec. 21, Mr Gaudet said the rink will reopen with the hope of renting the ice over the holidays. If these temporary restrictions are extended beyond Dec. 21, a decision on whether or not to close for the remainder of the season would be up to the board, said Mr Gaudet.
“If this drags on for any amount of time, you’re probably see all the rinks close,” he said.
O’Leary Community Sports Centre also experienced a good November.
“We had a lot of ice sales, but this two break, we figured it’s going to be about $16,000-$17,000 ice sales for the rink,” said manager Jeff Ellsworth. “That’s pretty substantial.”
Despite that loss, Mr Ellsworth said the temporary restrictions are understandable.
“Dr Heather Morrison and Premier Dennis King are doing a great job with everything they’ve been doing with the Island and keeping us safe, so we totally understand, we just gotta find ways to recoup the loss over the two weeks,” he said.
How the rink will recoup that lost revenue is uncertain at the moment as the board’s focus is currently on the arena’s fundraising campaign for the second half of their renovation project.
“We’re totally committed to that right now,” said Mr Ellsworth. “Early in 2021 we will put a strategy together. We’re going to work through this.”
Mr Ellsworth is hopeful the rink can reopen on Dec. 21, if not sooner.
“We’re just take it one week at a time,” he said.
In the meantime, with the closure of the rink, staff will be doing a ‘deep disinfecting’ of the arena.
“Once everybody comes back into the rink, we want to make sure our facility is clean and is safe and people are excited to come back, so we just want to be ready,” said Mr Ellsworth.
Mr Rennie said plans are in the works for staff at the Alberton rink to clean and disinfect the arena while it’s closed to the public as well.
And despite the temporary closure and no canteen revenue, Mr Rennie said the Jacques Cartier Memorial Arena is in reasonable good financial shape.
“We will survive it somehow,” he said about the current scenario. “Everybody’s going to hurt a little bit.”
