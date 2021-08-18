With the crowning of this year’s Miss Oyster Pearl, the pageant series of West Prince comes to a close.
To some, these pageants are mainly about who the prettiest girl is, but they’re so much more than that. These girls are very involved in their respective communities, and active in a variety of things, from sports, to volunteering, travelling and more. They’re also smart, with many earning top rankings in their graduating class, including the title of valedictorian.
Along with showcasing their individual talents, which vary from rugby safety, volleyball, and weight lifting demonstrations, to singing, or playing a musical instrument, some pageants feature a group number, meaning these girls must learn choreography as well.
They’re also well spoken. At Miss Oyster Pearl for example, each girl had to prepare and present a speech to the audience on the topic of their choice. These topics ranged from the festival’s Kids Day, the pageant itself, trivia, oyster grading and shucking, oyster suppers, Rock the Boat, and the Tyne Valley Oyster Festival parade.
With the amount these girls have going on, both regarding the pageant and their everyday lives, it’s a wonder they get any sleep.
In Jane Austen’s novel Pride and Prejudice, the character of Mr Darcy states he’s only met about half a dozen women in his lifetime whom he would consider to be accomplished.
He states “A woman must have a thorough knowledge of music, singing, drawing, dancing, all the modern languages, to deserve the word; and besides all this, she must possess a certain something in her air and manner of walking, the tone of her voice, her address and expressions, or the word will be but half deserved.... and to all this she must yet add something more substantial, in the improvement of her mind by extensive reading.”
These girls certainly seem to fit that bill.
