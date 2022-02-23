This is an industry that doesn’t always have the best reputation, because unfortunately the term ‘yellow journalism’ exists for a reason.
Starting in the 1890s, the term was coined to characterize the sensational journalism in the circulation war between the New York World, published by Joseph Pulitzer (yes, THAT Pulitzer), and the New York Journal, published by William Randolph Hearst. While both papers did serious reporting, they were also accused by their critics of sensationalizing the news in order to drive up circulation.
Over 100 years later, it feels like that hasn’t changed much. We’re still being accused of making up stories, writing clickbait to boost online presence, and only covering one side of certain issues, mainly related to matters of science and politics, and unfortunately people who take issue with what we do have been escalating in their behaviour against us.
During the protests in Ottawa, a broadcaster stayed silent as he stared into their camera while protesters surrounded him and screamed expletives and called him a liar, all the while bellowing the word “freedom”, and this isn’t the only incident like this. When CBC reporter Dale Manucdoc called the Toronto contact number listed for the convoy, two different numbers responded with messages calling him a “slave blooded traitor” and saying that “traitors will swing in time”. Global News reporter Abigail Bimman (a Jewish woman) received an antisemitic, expletive-filled emails, CTV’s Evan Solomon had a beer can thrown at him and his cameraman, the list goes on.
Reporters have said while many discussions with protesters were civil, unfortunately it was common to hear people shouting “F*** the media” and “fake news,” mask-related insults, and accusations of lying.
This reporter has experienced some vitriol concerning the protest, mainly stemming from this editorial section. One person reached saying it was “the far left” causing all the issues, not truckers, and suggested Justin Trudeau himself is the one paying my salary. They’re wrong on both counts, of course, and my salary is actually paid by Island Press.
We know our job isn’t always the most appreciated job. We’re aware of the fact that not everybody is going to like what we write about, or what we say in our opinion columns.
We do this job because we love it, and we don’t deserve to be assaulted in any way, shape or form for doing that.
