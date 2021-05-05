The statue of Sir John A. Macdonald in Charlottetown has been vandalized again. At this point Charlottetown council needs to stop pussyfooting around the subject and just remove the statue.
Since June of 2020 the statue has been splattered in paint three times, had some kind of food substance that looks like chowder poured over it, and has also been knocked over and dragged. The most recent act of vandalism was April 30, where a red handprint was placed across the mouth of Canada’s first Prime Minister.
While previous incidents send a fairly strong message on their own, this one has additional meaning. That red handprint represents the violence which affects Indigenous women, and is also used to spread awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
Macdonald’s treatment of Indigenous people speaks for itself. He and his government authorized the creation of residential schools in the West, based on the Davin report of 1879. This report, written by Nicholas Flood Davin, applauded similar efforts being done in the United States, which, among other things saw Indigenous children placed in boarding schools. Davin thought these schools were better than day schools because at the end of the day, they weren’t going back to the influence of their families.
On May 9, 1883, Macdonald stated explicitly and on the record that “When the school is on the reserve the child lives with its parents, who are savages; he is surrounded by savages, and though he may learn to read and write his habits, and training and mode of thought are Indian. He is simply a savage who can read and write. It has been strongly pressed on myself, as the head of the Department, that the Indian children should be withdrawn as much as possible from the parental influence, and the only way to do that would be to put them in central training industrial schools where they will acquire the habits and modes of thought of white men.”
Historically speaking, residential schools have been around longer than Canada has been a country. The first was the Mohawk Institute in Brantford, Ontario, which opened its doors in 1831. But it was Macdonald’s government who officially authorized the creation of these schools. Children were beaten at these schools, forced to have their hair cut, were subjected to all matter of abuse.
Research from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission showed at least 3,000 children died in these schools, but because of inconsistent reporting by school officials and the destruction of medical records, the real number is believed to be closer to 6,000.
It has been suggested that instead of removing the statue, a plaque be placed beside the statue, allowing passersby to read and learn more about his involvement in things likes the residential school system. It’s a nice idea, but let’s face it, that won’t stop people from defacing the statue.
At this point, it feels like it’s only a matter of time until permanent or irreparable damage is done to the statue, forcing Charlottetown council to remove it.
So why not just listen to Islanders and remove it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.