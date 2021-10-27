When word news broke about the walkout of roughly 200 high school Charlottetown high school students, protesting the double standard in treatment between male and female students, and that their complaints often go unheard, the only thing this reporter could feel was disappointment over the fact that this is still an issue girls deal with.
It’s not just the double standard that students are frustrated with. They also shared their stories of inappropriate comments about their appearance, and how they were told the outfit they were wearing was in violation of their school’s dress code.
One girl shared how she was told to cover herself up because her clothing could distract her male peers. Comments like that make it clear that a boy’s education valued more than a girl’s is, which is beyond messed up.
Days later, parents followed suit in a protest of their own. Many of these parents had children who took part in the initial walk out. Along with this, a letter has been submitted to the education minister asking for an independent third party to handle these complaints.
The Public Schools Branch released a statement on the matter, saying it takes concerns from students seriously and encourages them to come forward with them. Are they really, though? Because that doesn’t seem to be the case.
In a recent report on bullying and homophobia by the Island’s child and youth advocate, girls shared stories of having their behinds smacked so hard you can hear it, and how it’s a competition between the male students; how they’re felt up to see what kind of underwear they have on; how they feel like they’re stuck in the 1980s because reaction to these issues hasn’t changed in the almost 40 years since then.
One of the most infuriating comments was that the adults just blame Snapchat or TikTok and say boys will be boys.
That last phrase, boys will be boys, is one that should never apply, no matter the situation. While it may have been innocent in origin, over the years the phrase has become a commonplace excuse to “justify schoolyard bullying—often very extreme cases that are violent and homophobic in nature—and causes many adults to accept negative behaviors as ‘natural’.” (Elizabeth J. Meyer Ph.D. Gender and Schooling). The phrase allows for harmful behaviors to persist unchecked, which can possibly worsen over time.
According to Meyer, it also reduces the likelihood of adults intervening in interactions that can be really harmful.
Boys will be boys? No. Boys will be held accountable for their actions.
