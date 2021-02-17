A Tignish councillor is happy with the increased presents of RCMP in the town.
Angel Murphy said she has received a lot of comments from residents about that increased presents and the increased focus on enforcement, particularly when it comes to stopping speeders.
“It’s great and nice to see you guys prioritizing that more than probably in the past,” she told Staff Sergeant Troy MacLean after he delivered the police report to council at their monthly meeting on Feb. 8.
“Visibility is a high piece in every community I’ve worked and obviously seeing the police is important,” said the staff sergeant. “I engage my members to go to the gas station, to go to the coffee shop and say hello and let the community know we’re here to help.”
In January, the West Prince RCMP Detachment responded to a total of 19 calls for service in Tignish and recorded about 228 hours providing policing services in the town.
“It was a positive month with the enforcement side of things,” said S/Sgt MacLean.
RCMP handed out five speeding tickets, eight non-moving violations, one driving while disqualified and one written warning in January.
The RCMP’s new Provincial Priority Unit was also able to come up to Tignish last month and eight charges were issued under the Highway Traffic Act.
S/Sgt MacLean did mention there has been a spike in thefts, break and enter and complaints of fraud in the area, which are still under investigation.
“We’ve been trying to work in a timely manner to resolve this issue and we have released a few Crime Stoppers tips advising local businesses to be weary accepting cheques and be certain before they are accepted,” he said.
The RCMP performed three traffic checkstops and stationary radar checks last month and while no offences were noted, 70 plus vehicles were involved.
“We also continue to receive numerous complaints, in all three western communities, for ATVs,” the staff sergeant said. “So that is an initiative we are still working on. It can be a difficult task when you want to do it safely. We don’t want to put anybody in danger or the drivers of the vehicles.”
He added any assistance from the public on identifying those responsible would be greatly appreciated and help to keep people safe.
“At the end of the day, that’s our main priority, is making sure the community and its citizens stay safe,” he said.
S/Sgt MacLean spoke about the response to the armed standoff in Nail Pond on Jan. 24, noting the quick support from local and provincial police resources who immediately responded and contained the incident. As the event extended into the day, further highly trained resources and tactical equipment from the region were deployed and arrived in Nail Pond to support the ongoing police response.
“Obviously, it’s not something I like to do everyday, but I certainly like the response that was created because at the end of the day we had a safe surrender and everybody stayed safe,” he said. “The support provided is a testament to the resources we have within the RCMP that we can provide any community at any given time.”
He also thanked the support the police received from the Tignish Fire Department in being able to use the local fire hall as a command centre for the operation.
“We greatly appreciate the support we received from the community for that,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.