Five members of the Gravity Judo Club, based in Lennox Island, will be working hard over the next year and half for the chance to represent PEI in the 2023 Canada Winter Games.
Those members include Logan Gallant, Brooke MacArthur and Brooklynn Hudson, all current green belts. Fellow member Myah Shea is also trying out for a spot on the provincial team. She is currently a blue belt and recently placed fifth in her weight division at the Quebec Open over the Remembrance Day weekend.
Competitors have to be at a green belt or above to be considered for a spot on the Judo PEI Team.
“You’ve got to go to every practice and work as hard as you can and you get to go the Canada Games if you’re lucky,” said Mr Gallant about the process ahead for all the members trying to get to the games.
Sensei Robin Enman will be working with the athletes to get them ready for the games, which are taking place in Charlottetown from Feb 18 to March 5, 2023.
Members will have to attend provincial practices and a certain amount of tournaments to earn enough points in order to compete for a place on the PEI team.
“They have to make 75 per cent of the provincial practices and they have to attend five or seven tournaments, which is going to be hard because there’s only so many of them,” said Mr Enman.
With four Judo clubs on the Island, and only seven spots on the provincial team, there’s going to be a lot of competition, said Mr Enman.
Newcomer Abby Gallant, who recently received her yellow belt, will have to put in a lot of work over the next year or so to reach her green belt status as she too works towards a spot on the Canada Games team.
“She will be getting her yellow belt tonight, and probably sometime in the spring she’ll go orange and then she’ll have to work all summer for her green so she can do the Ontario and Quebec (tournaments) in the fall,” explained Mr Enman.
Ms Gallant said it would be cool to get the chance to compete at the Canada Games and her commitment to the experience includes getting a gym membership with her sister to help her get stronger.
Former Gravity Judo Club member Ethan Gaudet, from Montrose, is also trying for a spot on the PEI Provincial Judo Team. Mr Gaudet, a blue belt, now trains at the Toshidokan Judo Club. There were no other members in his weight class at the Lennox Island club, so to remain competitive, he now trains at the Miscouche based club.
Mr Gaudet recently earned a bronze medal in the U18 +90 kg class at the Quebec Open and he’s been invited to the Judo Canada Elite Championship, which is taking place in Edmonton this January. The 16-year-old also found out he is currently ranked number 4 in all of Canada in his weight division.
“It’s exciting,” he said about his fourth place ranking. “I’ve put in a lot of hours into this and it’s finally showing up.”
His bronze medal win in Quebec and him attending the Elite Championship in January will help Mr Gaudet generate the points he needs as he works towards earning a spot on the provincial team for the Canada Games.
“It’s sounds like a lot of fun and a good way to demonstrate some skills,” he said about being able to compete at the Canada Games.
Mr Enman said even if members don’t make the team, the experience of just trying to an earn spot will be well worth it for the athletes.
