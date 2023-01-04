Group

Logan Gallant, Myah Shea, Brooklyn Hudson and Brooke MacArthur are continuing to work hard by attending extra practices, training camps and provincial practices to prepare themselves to compete in the 2023 Canada Winter Games, taking place from Feb 18 to March 5 here on PEI. The four competitors are members of the Gravity Judo Club based on Lennox Island. Melissa Heald photo

After a year and half of hard work and dedication, members of the Gravity Judo Club found out in early December they are going to represent PEI in the 2023 Canada Winter Games.

Logan Gallant, Myah Shea, Brooke MacArthur and Brooklyn Hudson have all earned a spot on the provincial Judo team and will be competing in the Games, which takes place from Feb 18 to March 5 here on PEI.

