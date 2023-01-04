Logan Gallant, Myah Shea, Brooklyn Hudson and Brooke MacArthur are continuing to work hard by attending extra practices, training camps and provincial practices to prepare themselves to compete in the 2023 Canada Winter Games, taking place from Feb 18 to March 5 here on PEI. The four competitors are members of the Gravity Judo Club based on Lennox Island. Melissa Heald photo
After a year and half of hard work and dedication, members of the Gravity Judo Club found out in early December they are going to represent PEI in the 2023 Canada Winter Games.
Logan Gallant, Myah Shea, Brooke MacArthur and Brooklyn Hudson have all earned a spot on the provincial Judo team and will be competing in the Games, which takes place from Feb 18 to March 5 here on PEI.
The news has meant additional training for the members of the Lennox Island based club, at least four times a week, with many of them attending other Island judo clubs to help with that extra practicing time.
Trying to earn a spot on the team has also meant lots of travelling on and off Island to attend provincial practices and tournaments.
“I was really proud of myself,” said Ms Hudson about hearing she had made it onto the team. “I learned a lot from the practices and the tournaments were really good experiences too.”
Club members also have to attend a Canada Games practice every Saturday and there are still upcoming training camps before the Games.
“I also go to the gym every day,” said Ms Hudson.
Although all the extra work has been time consuming, the 14-year-old from the Alberton area has enjoyed doing all of it.
“They are really fun,” she said about the practices. “I’m learning a lot.”
Participating in judo since she was five-years-old, Ms Shea said while the provincial practices have been really tough, attending them has been so worth it.
“Just knowing I have the chance of going is phenomenal,” said the now 15-year-old from Elmsdale about getting to compete in the Canada Games. “We are such a small island, so representing the Island alone is the one thing I’m looking forward to and making memories with new people.”
With only seven spots available on the provincial team for both male and female athletes, Mr Gallant is the only one from the club who had to face off against another competitor to earn his spot on the team.
The 13-year-old said he is excited for his Canada Games debut.
“It’s an experience that I will probably only have once in a lifetime,” he said.
Attending the past five Canada Winter Games, this is the most competitors the Gravity Judo Club has ever had going to the event, said Sensei Robin Enman.
Mr Enman is keeping his expectations for the team’s overall chances realistic, although maybe with a hint of optimism.
“There’s probably going to be some surprises, with a young team, who’s know what is going to happen,” he said. “I think most kids can expect to be fifth or seventh out of 10 or 12.”
Ms MacArthur’s journey to the Games has included battling injury. In 2019, she broke her foot in three places. Although believed to be healed, she re-injured the foot, looking at six months recovery time just as she was getting ready to train for the Canada Winter Games. Thankfully after surgery, physio and a lot of determination, Ms MacArthur was able to resume training in July 2022. In November, Ms MacArthur attended the Quebec International Open in Montreal, where she won silver in the U16-44 kilogram division. She also just recently returned from the Elite 8 Judo Championship Tournament in Edmonton, Alberta, where she won another silver at the invitation only competition and placed second in her division in Canada. The tournament is for the Top 8 athletes in each division across Canada.
Now she and her fellow club members are in the final stages of getting ready for the Canada Games.
“It’s special because it’s once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Ms MacArthur. “I’m looking forward to having fun and hopefully bringing home a medal.”
