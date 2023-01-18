It’s a miracle no one has died yet waiting to be seen at one of the Island’s emergency departments. Key word here: yet.
Within the last few weeks two people in Nova Scotia are dead after dealing with long wait times in the days leading up to the new year, while earlier this summer a man died in a Fredericton emergency room, also having waited hours.
Healthcare in this province is going down the tubes. It’s bad enough we’re dealing with staffing shortages, and not just in regard to doctors and nurses. Why is it so hard to keep staff here?
Rural areas of the province have seen our emergency departments close time and time again, in part because of these very staffing shortages. Is the plan to centralize these departments and have one in Charlottetown and one in Summerside? Because if that’s the case, it’s only going to cause more harm than good. Not everyone has the ability, let alone the gas money, to drive at least an hour to the nearest emergency room, only to have to sit and wait for who knows how long before they’re actually seen.
Things are so bad that Derek Key, chair of the board of Health PEI resigned on Dec. 31, saying it’s become evident the failures in health-care delivery are based upon “serious policy errors of the past three decades.” Three decades. Key wrote a letter to Premier Dennis King, outlining how those failures will continue unless something is done by policy makers.
He wasn’t just making a vague statement, he gave specific examples, including creating and supporting a culture where all employees, not just doctors and nurses, are valued; developing and encouraging a culture of accountability at all levels within the health-care system; acknowledging the Island’s health-care delivery vehicle is a Crown corporation that is required to operate at arm’s length from government and cannot be directed by politicians who face four-year election cycles; and recognizing that the recruitment, hiring, management and compensation of the employees of Health PEI must be done either through Health PEI or at the direction of Health PEI.
Islanders understand it’s not easy finding doctors, and the issue is one communities across Canada are dealing with as well, but it feels like it’s only a matter of time before someone on PEI does in fact die while waiting in one of our emergency departments. Is that what it’s going to take in order for something to be done about the issue?
