When Island musician Meaghan Blanchard was writing a song for the staff of Community Hospitals West she was in tears.
“These people really love their community and each other, it was just so amazing to see,” she said.
Entitled ‘Just Like Family’, the song was commissioned by the organization as a tribute to their staff and was written by Ms Blanchard through a new songwriting service she is offering.
Ms Blanchard had her first child with husband Thomas Webb in January 2020 and had stopped touring just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. But because of the pandemic, she hasn’t been able to return to touring.
“The touring music industry really imploded,” she said. “I had wrapped up my music touring and then COVID hit, so my plans to go back to touring was also obliterated after I had my child.”
Ms Blanchard spent 2020 taking to think of ways to continue to share her love of music and help support her family.
“I love music and if touring isn’t an option, what else do I love and I really love helping people to tell stories,” she explained.
Whether that’s through her own songwriting or running song writing camps to help others to learn to tell their own stories through music.
That led Ms Blanchard to create a new funeral/celebration of life music service business called ‘Love & Light Music’.
“It started when I sang at a funeral and the family asked me to write a song for this mother who had passed, that kind of kicked things off,” said Ms Blanchard.
The idea for this new service had been ‘cooking for awhile’, but when the pandemic hit Ms Blanchard felt this was the time to see if people would be interested in this type of service.
“My husband and I wanted to have a family and I was getting a little worn out from travelling so much and it’s funny how things work out,” she said.
Paul Young, administrator with Community Hospitals West, said the leadership team was looking for a meaningful way to show their appreciate to staff for all the work they’ve done over past year since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. He reached out to Ms Blanchard after hearing about her new service and asked if she would write a custom song for the organization’s staff.
“Working during these unprecedented times probably requires unprecedented approach in trying to say thank - you,” he said.
Mr Young said the song is beautiful.
“Meaghan did an absolutely incredible job,” he said.
Staff even got to participate in the songwriting process.
Ms Blanchard gleams tremendous insight for the songs she produces through an online questionnaire that she has designed for the service.
“You can have as many people on there as you want and I get this list of anonymous responses, which is just amazing when you are trying to write a song,” she said. “It’s just like this book of fabulous import that you can pull, like the parts that just makes your heart beat.”
For Community Hospitals West, Ms Blanchard received questionnaires from doctors, nurses, cleaning staff, administration etc.
“It was people from different departments, but the thread that came through, the similar experiences, is they all really looked at it like a family,” she said. “That was really the heart of the song and then it went from there.”
It takes about a month for her to write and record the song. For Community Hospitals West, they requested Ms Blanchard create a video for the song with an introduction. The video was uploaded to the Internet on March 10 and has close to 2,000 views.
“The whole intent was to really try and take the words and emotions of staff and translate that into song,” said Mr Young. “A lot of the words you hear in the song are words taken directly from the survey, so when you hear that, for all of us, there’s different parts of that song we probably connect with.”
Mr Young said there has been a tremendous outpouring from all staff about the song, expressing their sincere appreciation for the recognition, for the idea and the gift.
“I think it effectively representations the feeling that we feel in the hospitals,” he said. “It’s a beautiful testament of the culture of the team that we are.”
This was the first time Ms Blanchard had received a request from an organization to write a song. And because people are sharing the online video of ‘Just Like Family’, Ms Blanchard has received another request from an Island business to write a song for their employees. She’s also been receiving requests to write songs for people in isolation or other purposes.
“Anything works and it’s a really special way to tell people that you really care about them,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.