Easter is one of the biggest celebrations of the Christian faith, and many homes will be decorated with at least one Easter Lily plant. While they may look pretty, they’re deathly toxic to cats.
It’s not just Easter lilies. All members of the plant genus Lilium have a chemical that can damage a cat’s kidneys. Any ingestion of the plant’s material should be treated as a veterinary emergency, and the cat should be taken in as soon as possible to hopefully get a successful outcome.
It’s not just the plant’s leaves or petals that can cause lethal reactions. Even just licking lily pollen from its paws, or drinking water from a vase containing cut lilies is enough for a fatal reaction. Initial signs of lily poisoning include vomiting, drooling, lethargy, and a loss of appetite. Signs of poisoning 12 to 24 hours after ingestion include increased urination and dehydration, and are signs of kidney damage.
Lilies also pose a risk to dogs, but not to the same extent. Prairie lilies, Lily of the Valley, Peace Lily, and the Calla Lily can all cause mild to severe reactions in dogs. Easter lilies, Peruvian lilies, tiger lilies, and daylily are all classified as nontoxic to dogs, but they can still cause reactions.
There are alternatives to lilies, including the Bromeliad, Eater Cactus, orchids, succulents, and roses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.