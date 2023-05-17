Brian Gavin, owner of the most common bookings for vehicles this time of year is to have tires switched over from winter to all season. He said the rubber in winter tires is softer, meaning they have less longevity as temperatures increase, and don’t grip the road as well. Jillian Trainor photo
This is one of the busiest times of the year at Gavin’s Auto Service in Tignish.
“It’s like everybody is sleeping all winter and they wake up in April and realize all of this has to be done,” said owner Brian Gavin. “Inspections, oil changes, regular service, tires, pretty much everything.”
One of the most common bookings is for changing out tires from winter to all season.
It’s advised that winter tires should be removed by the middle of May.
“The rubber in winter tires is softer, they have less longevity when it’s warm, and they don’t grip the road as well,” said Mr Gavin.
At Richard’s Quality Auto in Tignish, staff were replacing 10 to 15 sets of tires a day during the peak time of the busy season.
“If they’re on the rims, it takes about 20 to 30 minutes, but if they’re not on the rims, they can take up to an hour, having to change them, clean them, balance them, and put them back on,” said owner Lloyd Richard. “It depends on the size of the tire. The smaller the tire, you can do it faster, the bigger ones take longer.”
Mr Richard said making sure a vehicle’s oil is checked and changed regularly is something drivers should also be aware of.
“If you’ve got synthetic oil, it should be changed around 10,000 km, if you’ve got regular oil, it should be changed around 6,000,” he said. “I’ve seen some that instead of changing it around 6,000, going to 12,000, or 15,000, and that’s way too much. You might get away with it once, but if you keep doing it, it will take the motor out in a short amount of time.”
Mr. Gavin agrees.
“Nobody seems to check their oil anymore,” he said. “Some people forget, and they tend to turn a small problem into a big problem.”
