Spring Car Care

Brian Gavin, owner of the most common bookings for vehicles this time of year is to have tires switched over from winter to all season. He said the rubber in winter tires is softer, meaning they have less longevity as temperatures increase, and don’t grip the road as well. Jillian Trainor photo

This is one of the busiest times of the year at Gavin’s Auto Service in Tignish.

“It’s like everybody is sleeping all winter and they wake up in April and realize all of this has to be done,” said owner Brian Gavin. “Inspections, oil changes, regular service, tires, pretty much everything.”

