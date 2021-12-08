While the holiday season is now underway, it’s also a time when Islanders need to be more aware of the potential fire hazards that come with it.
For the Shannon Dumville, one of the biggest concerns is electrical cords.
“People want to stuff the electrical cords under things, and keep them hidden,” said the Chief of the Alberton Fire Department. “They do have a tendency to overheat if they don’t have proper air movement, so be aware of stuff like that.”
The Chief of the Tyne Valley Fire Department agreed about electrical cords, with William Bishop adding that anyone putting up a real tree needs to water it regularly. This will ensure it doesn’t dry out, becoming a fire hazard as a result.
Both Mr Dumville and Mr Bishop said neither department receive many calls concerning these issues, and the number of calls they do get seems to be getting smaller every year.
“Everything is CSA approved now, and people are more knowledgeable,” said Mr Bishop.
Along with keeping trees watered and electrical cords from overheating, anything wood burning should also be checked.
“This time of year, make sure that your wood burning elements are clean and serviced regularly,” said Allan Gavin, chief of the Tignish Fire Department. “With the cold weather coming on, make sure that your flue is clean, and your stove is clean to prevent fires, either flue fires, or a wood burning appliance fire.”
One issue that might not immediately come to mind in terms of fire safety concerns generators. Though they come in handy when the power goes out, they can still pose a danger.
“The biggest thing is carbon monoxide, with a generator,” said Mr Dumville. “Make sure that it’s outside, well vented, and the fumes can’t get inside your house. Another thing is to make sure it’s shut off and cooled down a bit before you refuel. We have had a couple of fires in the past where people have tried to refuel them while they were still running, and they spilled gas all over the top and they caught fire.”
In 2018, the Alberton department responded to two calls for generator fires on Nov. 29 and Dec. 1 of that year. In the case of the first fire, a homeowner was using their generator, and it somehow caused wires to heat up and catch fire. The second call was because a neighbour had noticed a generator, located under the deck of a house, was on fire, and quickly ran over to the house to let the family know.
All three fire chiefs recommend having both a fire and carbon monoxide alarm in a home. For maximum efficiency, batteries in these alarms should be changed twice a year, usually when the time springs forward or falls back.
