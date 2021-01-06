The beginning of January is often seen as out with the old and in with the new.
After a year like 2020, that sentiment takes on even more significance.
But also with the beginning of January comes the annual New Year’s Resolutions.
Resolutions are those promises that we make to ourselves, saying we’re going to get healthy, learn a new skill, quit some unhealthy habit, etc.
However, keeping resolutions can often be a challenge within itself and it usually doesn’t take long before these self-imposed promises are broken.
So how can one keep the resolutions they make?
Experts say to create measurable goals. A person shouldn’t make their resolutions vague. Look beyond saying ‘I want to get healthy’. Instead make a plan and create a clear target to strive for, like choosing to start going to the gym three times a week or eating a salad for lunch everyday. That’s something tangible that a person can work towards that could help them in achieving their overall goal of becoming healthier. And don’t go all in all at once on your resolutions either. Take small steps. Change habits little by little and over time they will add up to big results.
It’s all about setting yourself up for success and keeping motivated. When a person starts a resolution, it’s easy to be motivated at the beginning, but after while, that motivation might evaporate. Before a person starts their resolution, they’ve got to set themselves up for success from the beginning in order to achieve the end results they desire, which takes work. Keep junk food in hard to reach places (or simply don’t have them around) or keep workout gear packed and ready to go. Simple steps like these should help with keeping a person’s goal even when their motivation starts to decline.
Developing a plan for obstacles that might come a person’s way that could derail their progress is also key. That could mean taking a healthy snack with you to a party. Foreseeing possible obstacles could help you avoid failure.
A person’s start date for their resolution doesn’t have to be Jan. 1 either. Start working on your goal when you are ready. Maybe it’s a month after New Year’s or not until the spring. But pick a start time and make sure to stick with it because if a person waits until they are fully confident before beginning their resolution they may never start.
Another idea is to find a way to track your progress. Find something that will help you visualize your progress. Maybe it’s keeping a food journal, checking off the days on a calender you went to the gym or using an app of some nature. Reviewing efforts can help a person stay on track and could help them when they are not feeling they are making any progress. Also, remember, progress is often slow and different for each person. Try not to be too hard on yourself if you have a bad week. Just re-focus and decide to have a better week going forward.
Finally, learn from your mistakes. A mistakes doesn’t mean a person is going to fail. It’s a learning opportunity to grow stronger and become better.
To keep your resolutions, it’s about planning first, beginning with small steps, tracking your progress and adapting as you go.
