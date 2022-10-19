Have been in the gym business for close to 40 years and weight loss is one of the main reasons people will join the gym. Here in short form is the absolute best way to get lean and stay there.
1) First off do not think solely in terms or weight loss. Think fat loss. The last thing you want to so is lose an ounce of your lean muscle mass. Your muscle (yes we all have muscle) is one of the most important contributors to a normal metabolism. The faster the metabolism the more calories burned. Weight loss and fat loss are not the same think. Goal is fat loss.
2) Do not diet. More important, do not diet and not lift weights. If you do a crash diet, a fad diet, a challenge diet, a soup diet, a fast diet and put yourself in a huge calorie deficit you will lose weight. You will lose fat, and water, and muscle. Your body will do what it has to to adjust and survive a strict diet. It will get the energy and fuel it needs from stored fat and also from precious muscle tissue that is not being used (exercised). You may start a diet with a BMR (basic metabolic rate) which is what your body burns daily of 1800 calories a day, lose 20 or 30 pounds with 10 of it being muscle and slow down your BMR to 1400 calories a day. This is the absolute worst thing you can do. Now your body is burning less calories because of lost muscle mass and when you quit your diet you will gain back all the weight and it will probably be all fat and not the muscle you lost.
3) Do not fall for the fads and the quick fixes. You will not shake, wrap, sweat, bounce, off bodyfat. You will not lose it with a weight loss supplement (and I sell supplements). You will not ‘lose 10 pounds of fat in 10 days’.
Here is what works.
1) Get your eating right. Do not diet. Nourish! Eat lots of the right food at the right times in the right combinations and your digestive system, metabolism, blood sugar levels, cravings, energy levels, moods, sleep, and so much more will work with you rather than trying to process the wrong stuff we too easily eat at the wrong times. Largest meal of the day? Breakfast. Can’t? Yes you can. Want to get lean you have to - non negotiable. You cannot because you have not for too long. Start small and build up.
Follow with a nice size dinner/smaller supper and high protein snack before bed. Midday snack is fine too. Three meals and a couple of small snacks - all nutritious all protein carb balanced. You will be amazed at how you will feel when you break your current habits and beliefs and implement this. Hard? Only until you make this a habit, Then it will be hard not to eat this way.
What to eat? Lean protein, complex carbs and a bit of health fat with the meals. Every day people tell me what they eat thinking they are doing great. Most are not. Sorry, but that is truth. If you are truly interested in this you can inbox me. Too much info to key in here and I am a two finger keyboard person.
Yes, you can still have ‘junk’. Ate like an athlete all week- kept it clean? Have a junk meal. Once a week is not going to hurt.
2) You gotta train. You gotta train right. You gotta train hard. You are trying to lose bodyfat- not weigh (remember)? If you don’t use those muscles the weight will come off as fat and muscle. Lift weights - compound exercises, higher intensity. Challenge the muscles, stress the muscles so the body says this is hard, we have to make the muscles stronger and denser in case our person does this again. And you will - again and again and again. Success comes from the ruthless execution of the basics. Do it long enough and you will crave it. You will get a high from it. Better yet you will not wreck your metabolism from dieting you will build it from building. Once again, typing with two fingers. If you really want to do this we can talk about it.
3) Consistency is number one and two has to be practiced day in day out. It’s not a 12 week program. It is a lifestyle. It by no means is a time consuming nightmare. It will add time to you week -quality time in the form of endless energy, stamina, feeling or well being and fat loss. Four-six hours a week of training is so worth it, especially today in a rapidly changing high stress and low physical outlet world.
4) Cardio? I get bashed on this a lot, but it is paramount that you maintain or increase your lean muscle to lose body fat. Proper weight training does that in spades. Cardio is based on how many “calories you burn” while running, rowing, doing a class, etc. If I am working with someone I don’t care about this. In the long run building the metabolism works better than burning the calories with cardio. If you like it go for it, but not at the expense of the weight. Weights first, cardio after and do not do too much of either and burn out. Far better to hit the weights with some cardio 3-4 days a week for an hour and still be at it in a year than go every day and sicken yourself of a good thing in a few months.
5) Get your sleep, get your water, lose the stress (smashing the weights with an epic training session will do this), work around injuries, Believe in yourself, bring some passion to the gym with you, get excited about your workouts.
6) Do the above correctly and you will succeed. Sadly most people at the gym are on a very diluted mix of some of the above and some gimmick or training methods that are movement but not geared towards building your lean toned body.
7) I really honestly want to see each and everyone on their weight loss journey succeed. Make it happen!
I know very few think “bodybuilding” when they think about getting leaner, but you are building your body. Muscle keeps you lean and the older you get the more important it is to your health. Use it or lose it.
If you have any health fitness goals. Whether it is to get leaner, stronger, healthier, reach out. Would love to help.
