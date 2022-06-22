A frequently asked question in the gym industry is “What is the right age for kids to start weight training?”
Whenever a child is old enough to participate in organized sports, like hockey, softball or soccer, they are usually old enough to participate in weight training. It is more for maturity than physical reasons. They should be mature enough to follow instructions and not be disturbing to other members.
When done properly, weight training is a great activity for a younger child. Movements like push ups, sit ups, assisted chin ups, walking lunges, etc. are great bodyweight exercises that will strengthen the muscles, improve balance and coordination,
and confidence. It is also a great calorie burner and a boost to underactive children.
When a child first starts training, their routine should not just be a scaled down version of an adult program. Heavier training should not be introduced until the child has passed through puberty.
Low rep heavy training is commonly used to build above average strength and bulk and this is not possible without adequate levels of testosterone.
Keep the repetitions in the ten to twelve rep range and focus on exercises that work the muscles in groups rather than individually. These are the exercises that will support everything from increased muscle and bone density to a higher strength level and improved athletic performance.
As the child gets older they can gradually increase the amount of weight they use and/or decrease the repetitions if this style of training matches their training goals.
It is recommended that a child trains in the presence of a parent or an instructor to ensure they are training correctly. Resistance training is more than a motion of moving a weight from point A to B and proper form and exercise execution is essential. Supervision will ensure that the form, the sequence, weight selection and exercise speed are correct.
A child could train anywhere from two to four days a week, depending on their current activity level and interest. The routine should be completed in less than an hour and changed every six to eight weeks to ensure continued progress and interest. No need of getting into split routines at this stage. Keep the training simple, yet fun and effective.
Weight training as with all other sports can be a part of your child’s weekly activities to keep him or her healthy and fit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.