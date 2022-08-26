Garden

Kildare Lodge’s Facilities Clerk Maggie Eldershaw with the tiller recently purchased by the lodge to help with the development of a community garden. The lodge recently received funding from PEI’s Community Food Security Initiative program to help them purchase the tiller, a compost roller and a greenhouse. Melissa Heald photo

A community garden at Kildare Lodge, located just outside Alberton, is in the early stages of development.

A small plot of land near the lodge’s flag pole has been tilled, but nothing has been planted yet. And there’s a good chance not much in the way of produce will be growing this late in the summer season.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.