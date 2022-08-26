Kildare Lodge’s Facilities Clerk Maggie Eldershaw with the tiller recently purchased by the lodge to help with the development of a community garden. The lodge recently received funding from PEI’s Community Food Security Initiative program to help them purchase the tiller, a compost roller and a greenhouse. Melissa Heald photo
A community garden at Kildare Lodge, located just outside Alberton, is in the early stages of development.
A small plot of land near the lodge’s flag pole has been tilled, but nothing has been planted yet. And there’s a good chance not much in the way of produce will be growing this late in the summer season.
“We have a lot of ideas on how we would like it to work, but this is a learning process for all us,” said General Manager Kim DesRoches.
The lodge was inspired by the idea that Alberton is creating a community pantry and the additional fact they had enough land to start a garden.
Maggie Eldershaw, the lodge’s facilities clerk, has been overseeing the development of the garden project.
“I really like the idea of it because it brightens the place up and also we will be supporting the community,” she said.
Ms Eldershaw did the proposal for funding when the lodge applied to the PEI’s Community Food Security Initiative program earlier in the summer. The lodge only just recently received approval for that funding.
“I needed to research to make sure we had the right costs and everything, so I learned a lot, but I did farm before when I worked for Clohossey’s Vegetable Farm, so I had some experience,” she said. “We had to prepare the land, measure it and make sure we had everything we needed before we even got to the seeds part.”
PEI’s Community Food Security Initiative is a provincial program providing funding to local community organizations to assist in stocking community fridges, purchase supplies and equipment needed for community gardens and provide support to secure, prepare and package meals that can be delivered to Islanders in need.
The funding allowed the lodge to purchase a tiller, a compost roller and a greenhouse. The greenhouse will allow the lodge to extend their growing season in the future.
The idea for the garden is for those staying at the lodge to have access to vegetables during their visit, as well as looking at possibly doing some educational programming for the community. They will also donate any excess produce to the community pantry in Alberton.
Once operated by Scouts Canada, the lodge is now run by Develop West Prince, formerly the Alberton Community Development Corporation, Ms DesRoches said the goal is to keep the lodge a positive place for the community.
“This is something that is an investment that will keep going,” said Ms DesRoches of the garden project. “We don’t know how it’s going to go, but we hope it goes well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.