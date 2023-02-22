The plan put forward to address the physician shortage crisis in 2019, supported by the cities of Charlottetown, Summerside and many other Island communities included:
Accelerated physician recruitment for immediate access needs.
Accelerated physician recruitment for immediate access needs.
Increased medical residency positions for intermediate term capacity building.
Establishment of a medical faculty at UPEI for long term security of physician supply.
The King government to its credit committed its support to establish a medical school at the University of Prince Edward Island on October 8, 2021.
Unfortunately, Premier King utterly failed with the first two essential steps of the plan.
Accelerated recruitment did not happen to keep pace with physician outflux or increase capacity to deal with the rapidly growing physician access wait list.
Commitment to medical student residency positions was a meagre five to seven positions.
The medical school itself will be of great benefit to all Islanders allowing:
Island students to be educated in their own province with higher practice retention rates.
At least one indigenous medical student to be admitted to the medical program each year.
Upwards for 10,000 Islanders to access primary health care through the UPEI facility.
Collaborative education of doctors, nurses, mental health, and other healthcare personnel.
A simulation centre with continuing medical education (CME) to multiple health providers.
Increased medical research at the University of Prince Edward Island.
An educational environment to raise the standard of Island health care, including rural PEI.
The province to benefit through increased associated economic activity.
The University of Prince Edward Island, through extensive consultation and planning, as well as shared expertise with Memorial University of Newfoundland and Labrador (MUN) has done excellent work for its successful role in the development of the medical faculty.
Regretfully, the King government’s failure to act with expedience in addressing the exponentially growing physician crisis happening before its eyes has led to insufficient capacity to timely absorb medical faculty teaching needs, and a delay of opening by one year. It has also given rise to understandable concerns in the medical and general community, and misplaced criticism of the UPEI medical school from some politicians opportunistically piling on further criticism while failing to offer substantive solutions of their own.
Often governments are accused of applying short-term fixes to problems requiring longer term remedies. In this case, the opposite conundrum is revealed. It is long past time Premier Dennis King assumed his responsibility to reverse the exodus of physicians from his broken health care system with a desperately needed genuine physician retention and recruitment strategy.
Dr. Herb Dickieson,
Former President of the PEI Medical Society,
O’Leary
