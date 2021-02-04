Premier Dennis King has shuffled his cabinet.
Five MLAs were given new ministerial responsibilities and were sworn in at Government House on Feb. 4.
Alberton-Bloomfield MLA Ernie Hudson was moved from his role as Minister of Social Development and Housing to Minister of Health and Wellness, replacing James Aylward, who was given the new portfolio of Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.
Former transportation and infrastructure minister, Steven Myers, was sworn in as Minister of Environment, Energy and Climate Action, which replaces the former ministry of Environment, Water and Climate Change.
Natalie Jameson is the province’s new Minister of Education and Lifelong Learning, but retains the ministry of Responsible for the Status of Women. Former education minister, Brad Trivers, takes over for Mr Hudson as the Minister of Social Development and Housing.
Premier King continues to be the Minister of Indigenous Relations, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, and Minister of Acadian and Francophone Affairs. Darlene Compton remains Deputy Premier and Minister of Finance, Jamie Fox continues to be Minister of Fisheries and Communities, Matthew MacKay is still Minister of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture and Bloyce Thompson remains the Minister of Agriculture and Land, Minister of Justice and Public Safety and Attorney General.
See more in the West Prince Graphic's Feb. 10 issue.
