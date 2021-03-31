“Not one train on the P.E.I. division of the Canadian National Railroad moved yesterday, 24 February 1931, as it was not considered feasible to attempt road breaking while the drift continued. Cuttings, many of them fifteen feet deep, are filled level with moist snow packed hard. It was feared that if the trains became stalled the snow would drift in upon them before it would be possible to shovel them out. The work of clearing the line will begin when the drifting ceases. Country roads have not been broken and mail couriers have been unable to make their rounds for several days.” -
The Guardian,
February 5, 1931
Hockey fans stranded
The storm which started in the very early hours of Monday morning, 23 February 1931, and raged all day was followed on Tuesday by a heavy ground drift which completely tied up business and transportation. The hockey special from Amherst enroute to Summerside arrived at Borden in the morning and has since remained there. Of the 175 hockey fans who came over to the Island, seventy-five have returned to Amherst. Several attempts were made to bring the players into Summerside by horse teams but the drifts were impossible.
The car ferry made its round trip between Borden and Tormentine yesterday. The train from Charlottetown enroute to Tignish remained at Hunter River, while the western train enroute to Summerside, remained at O’Leary. The Georgetown train is still at Mount Stewart. Ossy LeFurgey, goalie for the Crystals, who had spent the weekend in Alberton and had intended coming down to Summerside on the special train from Tignish made the journey by relays of horse teams arriving late Thursday evening.
Returned on Foot
Although much larger quantities of snow have fallen during other storms this winter, the present blizzard has had the effect of disrupting traffic to a greater extent than has any storm in a number of years. A severe northeast gale caught up the bare snow and lodged it on the country roads and on the railway lines. How unsatisfactory our present-day mode of travel is when King Winter sends us a real old-time blizzard was illustrated on Monday when a number of passengers who had left Summerside on the afternoon train, which could only take them as far as New Annan on account of the drifts, returned on foot after waiting for sometime for a prospect of either going forward or backward by rail. They report drifts nearly twenty feet high. In places one is practically on a level with the telegraph wires.
In spite of most adverse flying conditions, Mr. W. Fowles piloted the mail-plane from Moncton to Summerside thence to Charlottetown. The last lap was particularly difficult, and occupied forty-five minutes. He will return to Moncton this evening.
It is reported that a number of foxes have escaped from several ranches during the storm.
