Finding a knife at a playground isn’t something staff with the Town of Alberton expected, but it’s exactly what happened on June 7.
“Our maintenance man was just out doing his rounds, and he saw the knife there at the park and brought it in,” said Kenan Wilkie, Alberton’s recreation director. “It’s not what you want, especially in a children’s playground. Obviously, we were pretty disappointed, but there’s not a whole lot you can do, just hope that something like this doesn’t happen again.”
RCMP have been contacted about the situation, and are handling the matter.
This is the second time in less than a month that the town has dealt with issues at not only Stone Station Park, but at the town’s baseball field as well. In the previous incident, damage caused included a smashed security camera, boards broken on bleachers, a building tipped at the ball field and damage to the fences. There were also kids climbing on the gazebo at the playground.
While no culprits have been identified in either case, the belief is it’s a group of teenagers.
“When you’re taking over a park that’s meant for children to have fun at, it’s not really a place for older teenagers too be hanging around, especially if they’re causing vandalism, and carrying weapons, and things like that,” said Mr Wilkie. “We’re not sure what to do, it’s not as if we should close down the park. We have cameras there, but maybe we’ll have to set up some extra, and keep a closer eye on it.”
