One reason Sandee MacLean and other parents held a presentation with the Office of the Child and Youth Advocate (CYA) of PEI at Westisle Composite High School on May 26 is because parents and students sometimes don’t know where to turn when they’re trying to get their voice heard.
“I know with my own girls, often times they feel frustrated that their voice isn’t asked for more, and when they try to give their voice, there’s not really a receptive audience to it,” she said.
This is where the Office of the CYA comes in. Though the Island’s Child and Youth Advocate Act and independent office have only been in place on PEI since July 15, 2020. It’s been a busy time for staff of that office, whose mission is to raise awareness and uphold child rights, principals which are expressed in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, while amplifying the voices of children and youth, modelling dignity and respect for children, youth, and their families in all aspects of their work.
One of the ways it helps raise awareness for the rights of children and youth is through something called a Child Rights Impact Assessment (CRIA).
Wraychel Horne, Individual Advocacy Representative of the Office of the Child and Youth Advocate, compared CRIA to the land assessment that must be done when, for example, a new subdivision is being built.
“Are there ducks that are going to have to leave the pond, are there trees that have been here 40 years and are needing protection?” she said. “CRIA is the exact same type of approach for children and youth. Are we amending an act, are we updating a policy, are we changing a school code of conduct, are we doing that with the mentality of a Children’s Rights Impact Assessment? Have we stopped and paused, and reflected, and done the work to view that document, that plan, that idea, through the lens and the rights of a child?”
Ms Horne said when children and youth are visibly involved in policy decision making, positive legislative changes can be made, and unintended harm can be avoided before a policy or program rolls out.
Objectives of the office of the CYA include establishing the need and priorities for children and youth, addressing gaps and areas of concern related to children and youth, identifying supportive structures and processes for children and youth, facilitate assessment and engagement; and ensure monitoring, evaluation, and reporting related to matters concerning children and youth.
For students and parents, one of the areas of concern is sexual misconduct and bullying at the junior and senior high school levels.
“I know at Hernewood, a particular issue is sexual misconduct between students,” said Sakura MacLean, a Grade 12 student at Westisle, and the student representative for Westisle on the District Advisory Council. “There’s a lot of sexual phrases and stuff like that, a lot of it is kind of brushed off as rural culture, but there have definitely been incidents of groping, and stuff like that, that just haven’t been addressed. Girls are afraid to talk about it because it’s been normalized. I thought that was really interesting, and knowing that not only is there a voice out there willing to listen to me, but there’s a voice that’s incredibly versatile, and they have influence, they have authority.”
Sakura thinks having that outside perspective of the Office of the CYA will enable girls to feel more empowered and help them ensure their voices on matters like this are heard.
When reached for comment, the Public Schools Branch (PSB) said it takes concerns about sexual misconduct very seriously, and that Deputy Minister Bethany MacLeod and Public Schools Branch Director Norbert Carpenter recently met with students at Hernewood to hear their concerns. However, these matters are considered confidential.
“The Public Schools Branch is committed to implementing effective measures that promote a positive school climate, support a safe and caring learning and working environment, and deal with harmful behaviours which may impact learning and working environments,” it said in a statement to the West Prince Graphic. “The Public Schools Branch’s Safe and Caring Learning Environments Policy outlines the responsibilities and expectations of the school community in relation to concerns or complaints about the behaviour of a student toward another student, including sexual misconduct.”
The PSB said it welcomes feedback on its policies at any time. Its Safe and Caring Learning Environments policy underwent consultation with many stakeholders including public consultation where all member of the education community had an opportunity to provide feedback, and students are always welcome to provide feedback on Public Schools Branch policies.
While consultation with various stakeholders does happen, for Sandee, it feels the Department of Education just isn’t listening.
“It (Department of Education) constantly talks about all the different stakeholders, and students are part of those stakeholders, parents are part of those stakeholders, and communities are part of those stakeholders,” she said. “I really feel that right now, the only people’s voice that is being heard right now within our schools is one stakeholder, and that’s the people that are employed by the department, not the people that are volunteers, or in the schools.”
(1) comment
The response by the PSB causes great concern about the willingness to collaborate with parents. & students affected by the very behaviors they vow to uphold.
The question is not about whether the issues are investigated, rather the absence of follow-up & communication has led to a systemic problem where students do not feel safe reporting, ultimately affecting a positive school climate as these issues have reached threat level to those reporting any concerns.
Situations around these issues in the schools are concerning as the student continues to be targeted with no protection.
If the PSB safe & caring learning environment recently underwent consultation, my question is simple.
Was a CRIA conducted to ensure that the policy fully represented the rights of children & youth?
What measures are in place to ensure students can report their concerns respectfully & hold a safe place for dialog as well as change?
