According to Dense Breasts Canada (DBC), over three million women in this country, over the age of 40, have dense breasts, but most do not know their breast tissue density.
“There’s still some resistance on getting that key information out there, unfortunately, that’s why we need to almost lobby so it doesn’t fall to the way side, ” said Judy Donovan Whitty.
Ms Donovan Whitty represents PEI on the board of directors for the Canadian Breast Cancer Network (CBCN), the only patient-driven national breast cancer health charity in the country. The organization provides information and education to patients and families, advocates for change that will improve lives and survival rates, and create opportunities for patients to connect.
Ms Donovan Whitty is also a breast cancer survivor, undergoing a mastectomy and lymph node removal in 2002 with further surgeries in 2003 and 2008.
“Although a mammography in January of 2002 was supposedly OK, by June it was not so,” she said. “I did not know earlier because I am one of those who had dense breast tissue, and the cells can ‘hide’.”
Women with dense breasts have a higher chance of developing breast cancer and as a result would benefit from additional screening.
On PEI, breast density is measured in four categories - A,B,C and D. Those who fall in the C and D categories are women with a high level of breast tissue density. Back in 2019, the provincial government announced women in the province will be advised directly of their breast density. However, the provincial breast screening program has yet to expand to include ultrasounds in its screening process. The DSB website said the use of ultrasound, in addition to mammography, can decrease the number of missed or delayed cancer diagnoses. Instead, the PEI Breast Screening Program recommends women with the highest category breast density have a yearly mammogram.
The practice of notifying women of their breast density wasn’t in place when Ms Donovan Whitty was diagnosed with breast cancer. In her case, because she had no family history of breast cancer and her only symptom was discomfort, there was no follow up with an ultrasound that would have shown the tumour.
“Sentinel node biopsy was not yet available on PEI so I had that and a core biopsy done in Halifax, confirming the need for a mastectomy,” she said. “To have two kinds of breast cancer is not unusual - I had three - one being a small amount but aggressive, unpredictable and fast growing. I am one of the fortunate ones post surgery.”
In 2012, Ms Donovan Whitty said she had a new primary breast cancer in the remaining breast with a good outcome surgery wise as it was not a recurrence of the original breast cancer.
“If one has 50-75 per cent dense breast tissue, the cancer cell can be overlooked,” she said. “It was an ultrasound that displayed the unwelcome growth.”
She said the important lesson to be learned from her situation is the need for women knowing their breast tissue density.
“That information should be provided in the report of the first mammography obtained within the breast cancer screening program within each province,” she said. “If they have high density and the report is ‘normal’, every woman should know that data so they are aware there should be follow up not just with a mammography, but with an ultrasound or MRI.”
Ms Donovan Whitty said this follow up is not necessarily easily accomplished, but it’s so important especially to younger women who are at higher risk due to hormonal levels of estrogen during the reproductive years.
“Why is this so important, because by the time a mammography will display the growth it will likely not be early stage breast cancer,” she said. “Statistics prove this.”
Ms Donovan Whitty said Dense Breasts Canada was founded to help raise awareness about the risks associated with dense breasts and advocate for breast density notification and optimal breast cancer screening.
She encouraged people to visit their website to learn more.
Those looking for more information about Canadian Breast Cancer Network can visit their website at cbcn@cbcn.ca or by calling 1-800-685-8820.
Ms Donovan Whitty added it is well worth subscribing to the Network’s e-news.
She also helps to coordinate the PEI Breast Cancer Support Group, which meets monthly in Charlottetown. The support group is co-hosting a free webinar with Dense Breasts Canada entitled Breast Cancer Surveillance and Screening with Dr Paula Gordon on Nov. 8.
October is also Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Canada.
“One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer and it remains the number one diagnosis in the world,” said Ms Donovan Whitty. “The effort is not to alarm, but to try to ensure that every young woman is aware of their own body to the degree that they will recognize when something is ‘different’.”
