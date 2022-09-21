Members of the Knutsford Women’s Institute display their new book entitled Real Life Super Heroes: A History of the Knutsford Women’s Institute 1928-2020. Thanks to having every minute book, except for one, since the group formed in 1928, the current members were able to delve into the group’s history. In photo: L-R: Orell Smallman, Verna Smallman, Betty Sweet and Fairley Yeo. Melissa Heald photo
From donating to the Red Cross to knitting socks and mitts for soldiers during the Second World War, for over nine decades members of the Knutsford Women’s Institute have been contributing to their community in numerous ways.
Now a new book chronicling those contributions is being released by the group.
Real Life Super Heroes: A History of the Knutsford Women’s Institute 1928-2020 gives an overview of the history of the group, the contributions they’ve made to their local community and the wider world.
“There was a lot things the institute was doing for the community,” said current member Fairley Yeo.
Like taking food to those who were ill in the community or knitting quilts for people who lost their home in a fire.
Ms Yeo, along with the other members, like Betty Sweet, Verna Smallman and Orell Smallman, have been working on this book project for the last couple of years.
“We’ve been thinking about it for a long time because we have, in our possession here, every minute book, with the exception of one, from 1928 until to the present day,” said Ms Sweet.
These minute books allowed the members to delve into group’s history as well as offer ‘a picture of rural PEI at that time’.
“Those early members did an awful lot of work,” said Ms Sweet. “You don’t realize that until you read through the minute books.”
Forming in 1928, one of the group’s first major projects was raising money for the provincial sanatorium that was being built in Charlottetown during a time when tuberculosis was running rampant.
Much like the women before them, the current members have worked hard to contribute to their community as well.
That includes applying for funding to help renovate the former one room schoolhouse that has been the group’s meeting place from the very beginning. The school now serves as the area’s community centre and the WI has put a lot of time and effort into preserving and upgrading the building.
In order to create the new book, each member was assigned two minute books to review.
“We went over them and took all the information we thought that should go in a book,” said Ms Yeo.
Then they had a writer help them compile those notes into book form.
On top of the history of the group, the book also includes write ups on past presidents and members and even recipes.
“We are very pleased with what our author did,” said Ms Sweet.
The group received grants from the West Prince Arts Council and PEI Seniors Secretariat to help with the cost of the book.
To celebrate the release of the book, the group will be hosting a book launch at the Knutsford Community Centre on Oct 1 and the event will include an afternoon tea.
Taking a look into the group’s past has been a very interesting endeavour for the current members of the Knutsford Women’s Institute and they are very proud of the end result.
Orell Smallman has been with the group for 70 plus years.
“There’s been a lot of good and fun times and a little work along with it,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.