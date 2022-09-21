Knutsford WI

Members of the Knutsford Women’s Institute display their new book entitled Real Life Super Heroes: A History of the Knutsford Women’s Institute 1928-2020. Thanks to having every minute book, except for one, since the group formed in 1928, the current members were able to delve into the group’s history. In photo: L-R: Orell Smallman, Verna Smallman, Betty Sweet and Fairley Yeo. Melissa Heald photo

From donating to the Red Cross to knitting socks and mitts for soldiers during the Second World War, for over nine decades members of the Knutsford Women’s Institute have been contributing to their community in numerous ways.

Now a new book chronicling those contributions is being released by the group.

