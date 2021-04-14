“As an instance of the severe sufferings endured by our poor fishermen, I may cite the case of a man named Eli King, who is at present in the St. John’s, Newfoundland hospital with one of his legs broken. The poor man was on board the schooner, Resolute, a small vessel of eighty tons, at White Bear Islands, his wife and two boys being among the passengers, who altogether numbered eighty souls. They had all got on board, with the proceeds of their summer’s labors, and were ready to start for home when the storm came on.”
- Daily Examiner,
November 27, 1885
The little vessel, with three anchors out, tried to ride out the gale. All the spars were cut away, and the Resolute rode bravely all through that terrible Sunday night, 22 November 1885, while the fury of the storm was every hour increasing. But by the continual straining at her anchors the vessel became leaky, and the poor women and children, with whom the hold was filled, saw the water gradually rising and knew that death was near.
As daylight dawned on Monday morning, the roar of the tempest, which had now reached its height, was deafening, and the terror-stricken fishermen saw that one of the anchor chains had given way, and the vessel was drifting on the rocks. At this moment when the bitterness of death had seized on all, poor Eli went down into the hold to his wife and told her they would soon be on the cliffs.
“I am not afraid to die-I know where I am going,” was her calm reply. Then Eli went again on deck, and here are his words in describing what took place: “I wanted to save my eldest boy. I tried hard to save him though I should be drowned myself. I wanted to get a line ashore as there were some men on the cliffs, but I could not throw up the rope so far (away). I slowed round then to take my boy in my arms, but he was gone. The sea made a clean breach over the schooner, and all in the hold, my wife and two boys were lost.
“I don’t know how I got ashore. I felt myself in the water, and then I felt myself on the top of the cliff with my leg broken, and that is all I know. Some four women and a number of men were flung on the cliff like me, and some others were hauled ashore by a rope line the men onshore hove to us. T’was a fearful destruction, the like I never seen. I saw six hearty young men drowned before my eyes, and none of us was saved by any management of our own, but just by the mercy of God.
“The little vessel, Resolute, went to pieces awful quick. She just bumped up and down three times and broke-up so quick that you could not take a hatchet and break-up an empty flour barrel quicker.
“Fifty-five souls were lost out of the eighty and all I had in the world went down in her. I am alone in the world, wife and children all gone, I have nothing but the working clothes on my back in which I came ashore.”
Poor Eli King’s story is a sad one, but there are scores of others who could tell an equally sorrowful tale.
