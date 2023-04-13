Western Hospital

Graphic file photo

The Emergency Department at Western Hospital has closed four times since March 9 because of capacity issues.

“The issue was a lack of physical space to safely assess and care for patients in the emergency department,” said Dave Atkinson, Senior Communications Officer with Health PEI. “Due to the number of patients already in the department (in the waiting room, patients awaiting beds, and patients already being seen) it was felt additional patients could not be safely accommodated within the department.”

