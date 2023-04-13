The Emergency Department at Western Hospital has closed four times since March 9 because of capacity issues.
“The issue was a lack of physical space to safely assess and care for patients in the emergency department,” said Dave Atkinson, Senior Communications Officer with Health PEI. “Due to the number of patients already in the department (in the waiting room, patients awaiting beds, and patients already being seen) it was felt additional patients could not be safely accommodated within the department.”
Mr Atkinson said the number of staff required to safely care and assess for the volume of patients is also taken into consideration.
A full closure of the Emergency Department means no patients are registered or triaged, and ambulances are diverted to Prince County Hospital in Summerside.
Usually, when the hospital’s Emergency Department closes, it’s caused by lack of staffing. Mr Atkinson said closures caused by capacity issues are not different than closures caused by a lack of staffing.
“Ultimately, it’s the ability to safely care for patients,” he said. “If there’s not enough staff to properly triage, assess, and treat the patients, the department is closed. If there’s not enough space to properly triage, assess, and treat the patients, the department is closed. As a very small facility with very limited resources, Western Hospital’s capacity threshold is much smaller than other facilities.”
Mr Atkinson said staff across the province work and meet daily to mitigate challenges like these across the system. Patients in recovery who can safely be moved are often moved to facilities with more bed space, and administrators and nurse managers work together to find space through timely discharges and patient movement.
“Different regions of the health system don’t operate in silos, and what occurs in one area can affect the system across the entire province,” he said. “There are outbreaks of COVID and RSV in long-term care facilities which means patients waiting for long-term care can’t be transferred out of acute care, causing increased pressures (for available beds), which is felt in all facilities.”
He also noted how an admitted patient without a bed on the floor occupies a space in the emergency department where emergency patients would normally be seen, which also reduces the capacity and efficiency of the emergency department.
If the decision is made to close an emergency department, it’s a last resort.
“The decision to do so is not taken lightly and is done as a last resort when all options to maintain the service have been exhausted,” Mr Atkinson concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.