Western Hosptial

The Collaborative Emergency Centre (CEC) at Western Hospital will be closed over the weekend.

Health PEI advises the CEC will be closed the evenings of July 8,9 and 10 from 8 pm - 8 am due to temporary lack of staffing.

The hospital’s Emergency Department will reopen each following morning at 8 am.

Anyone with emergency medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services when:

experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest;

experiencing unusual shortness of breath;

experiencing abdominal pain;

experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness;

an injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone;

a child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting; or

a baby under six months of age has a fever of 38°C (100.4°F) or higher.

If you have any health concerns or need immediate health information, call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse for advice on the best course of action.

