At the moment, there will be no 2023 PEI Potato Blossom Festival in O’Leary this summer.
This is due to a lack of volunteers and no one willing to step forward to fill executive roles on the festival’s board of directors.
The difficult decision to cancel the event was made at the festival’s annual general meeting on April 5, where all current executive board members stepped down from their positions.
“The only thing I think this festival lacked this year was volunteers, plain and simple,” said Chairperson Katie MacLennan in her report. “A festival as big as this festival cannot continue to run on a small contingent of volunteers.”
The PEI Potato Blossom Festival has been held annually for the past five decades. Typically a week long event at the end of July, the festival was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, but in 2021 organizers were able to plan a pared down three day festival. The following year, in 2022, the festival was back to a full week of events, but there were hiccups, although all were beyond the control of the board. Those hiccups included torrential rain that postponed a community scavenge hunt, a new event, to another day only to end up cancelling the entire activity due to vandalism. Then the night of the annual Miss Potato Blossom Pageant had to be postponed until the following evening due to a power outage.
However, the biggest issue last year, and has been for the last few years, is the lack of volunteers to help the board run events during the festival. Members of the board, along with a very dedicated staff member and two or three community volunteers, found themselves running the entire festival on their own last summer.
While having volunteers to help run events at the festival is vital, just as important is having volunteers in leadership roles and taking positions on the board.
The meeting was advertised saying a new board needed to be selected and urged all community members to come out and volunteer for their festival because without a board the festival couldn’t happen.
Despite advertising the AGM in the local newspaper and on social media, only three people attended the meeting in the upstairs room of the O’Leary Cavendish Farms Arena. Out of those who attended, one was local media while the other two were the area’s MLA and the recreation director for the Town of O’Leary.
Looking out at the 20-30 empty chairs set up for the meeting, Ms MacLennan said she was ‘really disheartened’ by what she saw.
When Treasurer Faye MacWilliams delivered the financial report, it showed the festival made a very small profit last year.
“The Town of O’Leary was kind enough to take on the firework expense for last year,” said Ms MacWilliams. “We had to pay the tax on it, but they paid for the fireworks, so we didn’t have to incur that debt and it’s the only reason we had a little profit.”
However, the board was disappointed no one from the O’Leary town council attended the festival’s AGM.
Ms MacWilliams has been a member of the Potato Blossom Festival board for 31 years, holding every position on the executive over the years, except for secretary.
“I hate to see the festival fold,” she said.
To acknowledge her contributions to the festival over the years, at the conclusion of the meeting Ms MacLennan presented Ms MacWilliams with flowers.
With the executive board members not re-offering on their terms, Co-Vice Chairperson Andrew Avery made a motion that the 2023 PEI Potato Blossom Festival be cancelled and a second meeting held prior to the end of the fiscal year, which is Oct 31, 2023, to determine if the festival will continue with new board members or end up dissolving. The motion was second by Ms MacWilliams and was passed unanimously.
At the end of her report, Ms MacLennan thanked the board members and said despite the challenges the festival has been facing she had a lot of fun being a member of the board. “Overall, I think it was a great week and I hope the board feels the same way because we worked extremely hard to make it happen,” she said.
In light of the recent resignation of the entire board of the Potato Blossom Festival and their decision to cancel the 2023 festival, O’Leary Councillor Valene Gallant organized a public meeting at the town complex for April 10 in hopes of making this year’s festival happen.
The Graphic will be attending and will share any updates in next week’s issue of the paper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.