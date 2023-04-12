Crowd

O’Leary’s Main Street was crowded with onlookers during last summer’s parade at the 53rd PEI Potato Blossom Festival. The 2023 festival has been cancelled due to lack of volunteers. Graphic file photo

At the moment, there will be no 2023 PEI Potato Blossom Festival in O’Leary this summer.

This is due to a lack of volunteers and no one willing to step forward to fill executive roles on the festival’s board of directors.

Festival

The PEI Potato Blossom Festival has been held annually for the past five decades, but the 2023 festival has been cancelled due to lack of volunteers. The difficult decision to cancel the event was made the festival annual general meeting on April 5. Submitted photo
Faye MacWilliams

The Chairperson for the PEI Potato Blossom Festival board, Katie MacLennan (right), presented long-time board member Faye MacWilliams with flowers at the conclusion of the festival’s annual general meeting on April 5. Ms MacWilliams has been a member of the board for 31 years, holding every position on the executive, except for secretary. Melissa Heald photo

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.