The incoming activities director at the Lady Slipper Villa in O’Leary is hoping to add a little cheer to the residents lives by decorating the building with Valentine’s Day cards.
After taking down the Christmas decorations following the recent holidays, Toni Vary said staff felt like the walls of the community care facility looked bare.
“You know when you take down the decorations in your own home it’s kind of boring all of sudden, so you start looking forward to the next thing and the next thing to do is Valentine’s Day,” she said. “I wondered if I could get other people to send us cards so we could decorate the halls, the doors, maybe the front room, that’s where the idea came from.”
Ms Vary put the call out on social media and the response has been tremendous.
“It just exploded,” she said about people messaging her about wanting to send cards to the Villa for Valentine’s Day. “I got contacted by teachers and daycares.”
Residents have found out the cards are coming and are excited for their arrival.
“When they come in, I hope to sit down as a group and everybody can read them and share them,” said Ms Vary. “Then we will stick them up on the walls and on the doors and wherever else we can find to put them.”
Ms Vary has other ideas she wants to do with the residents, like starting a pen pal club.
“Just other things to get people together and talking, and I thought that would be a nice way for them to communicate with the outside world and get letters,” she said.
Due to the pandemic, activities at the Villa have decreased.
“It’s a lot quieter than usual, we used to have a lot of music come in and church services and everything,” she said. “There’s not been a lot of activities going on because you can’t bring anyone in from outside, so we’re trying to do things internally.”
Ms Vary has been working at the Villa for around three years and really enjoys working there.
“It’s a nice place and it has a nice family feeling,” she said.
Ms Vary is hoping the residents receive plenty of cards for Valentine’s Day, but added those wishing to send any don’t have to send cards for every resident at the Villa.
“Just one is lovely,” she said.
Valentine’s Day cards can be sent to 490 Main St., O’Leary, PEI, C0B 1B0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.