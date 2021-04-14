I was very disappointed to hear that Premier King did not side with his people’s wishes when it came time to protect its province’s water and land resources.
I have great respect for our premier for his direction in the wake of this terrible pandemic. His and Dr Morrison’s focus has been on the protection of their charges, but he and his government have taken us backwards instead of forward on what it is that sustains us all here on PEI, our natural resources.
We have some of the best soil and water in all of North America, or at least we used to. We only have a limited amount of natural resources, our land, our water and our people. These are the ones that are in the greatest danger right now.
Our soil and water are finite. If we screw those up how will we ever survive? I’m no Rhodes Scholar, but even I with a Grade 12 education can see that we can’t keep treating our resources like a commodity. There’s just so much it can take before it breaks.
We need to have protections from large corporations who come in and do what they want, using our water, soil and people and when they’re done, we’re swept aside and these corporations pick up stakes and move on onto the next unsuspecting victims and it all begins again.
We need to protect ourselves. The money that we give to these faceless companies should be used to protect and rebuild our soils and improving the quality of the foods that we eat.
Seventy or 80 years ago before there was chemical and petroleum fertilizers, our quality of food was immeasurable, today they are only 1/4 to 1/3 as nutritious. The problems with obesity and health are linked to this. We need to eat more just to try and get our daily nutritional requirements. We are also ingesting more and more chemicals in our diets. It makes no sense at all.
If we have better soils we produce better plants, better plants mean better produce and better produce means healthier happier more productive Islanders.
We all need to raise our voices so the people who are there to protect us now, know what kind of future we would like to live in, not the big corporations.
Our soils if treated correctly, could retain more water and store more of the carbon it needs to produce those high quality products and help us control global warming in the process. A win-win if you ask me.
I also would like to say to Mr. Townsend, before you talk about waiting for government to put a plan in place, maybe you all should do your soil homework and then maybe you wouldn’t need to put in all those expensive deep water wells that you think you need.
Guess you guys don’t know the quality of what you have, and you’ve been walking and working on it all these years.
Pat McNally
Cascumpec
Log In
