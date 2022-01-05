Was it folly on the part of the IIHF (International Ice Hockey Federation) to think the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship could continue as cases of COVID-19 surge across this country?
They certainly tried. The annual post-Christmas sports event is something many hockey fans look forward to every holiday season.
Held this year in Alberta, money was no doubt a factor in the IIHF’s decision to forge ahead with the under-20 tournament for men while at the same time cancelling this year’s women’s under-18 world championship.
This was the second year in a row the women’s tournament was cancelled. IIHF said the cancellation of the women’s championship was due to surging COVID cases. So, why not do the same for the men? Why put those players and staff at risk?
It most likely came down to revenue and the fact how much the men’s tournament brings in monetarily over the women.
So, the optics weren’t great to begin with as IIHF clearly chose money over the safety of players and staff when it came to the men’s tournament. And their gamble backfired because it wasn’t long before teams began to forfeit games as players started testing positive for the coronavirus. In the end, the tournament was cancelled and the IIHF still lost money, but at the expense of others. Instead of winning medals, some players will be going home with memories of contracting a terrible virus.
Like the last two years, organizations looking to host big events in 2022 will have to balance risk and adhering to public health measures, especially if the sharp rise of COVID cases continues.
What about the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing? While the 2020 Tokyo summer games were delayed until 2021, at the moment, it appears the 2022 winter games will be going ahead. Is that wise? Of course athletes want to compete - they’ve been training for years to achieve their Olympic dreams. Many will no doubt risk going to Beijing as a result. But should the games be happening at all because of the pandemic and the Omicron variant?
Large events, especially right now, are just too much of a risk to host.
The situation around COVID can change quickly and it’s hard to know just what the future will hold. Hopefully by spring this current surge in COVID will be contained, but as concern over the highly transmissible Omicron variant increases, even more events like concerts and sport tournaments will no doubt have to be postponed or cancelled.
