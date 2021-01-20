“Larry Gorman was born in the Tyne Valley area, P. E. Island in 1846. At age 29, he was hired to work in Snowball’s Lumber Mill in Chatam, New Brunswick where he quickly became a legend among his fellow woodsmen all along the Miramichi. Long after his death in 1917 lumbermen remembered Larry and continued to sing his songs. Every man who worked in the lumber woods knew stories of that “Imp”, whose songs were the terror and delight of the Miramichi before he went off to Maine to harass and charm lumbering folk there. So well known is he that folksong collectors usually refer to him as the ‘Maine Woods Song Maker, but some of his best songs were made in the Miramichi.”
“The Guardian,”
13, 15 January 1951.
Great Demand in
Lumber Woods
“Men of Larry Gorman’s type were greatly in demand in the lumber woods in olden days. “Singers’ received extra wages. They amused and entertained their fellows. Evenings a singer sat on the ‘deacon seat’ and sang old ballads and song after song which were a chronicle of contemporary events-all eagerly listened to. And when you got a singer like Larry Gorman woodsmen hired-on in his camp just to hear him sing. He could put the day’s happenings into verse, satirize his fellows, and ridicule his employers. Woe betide the luckless man who offended Larry Gorman! The offender was pilloried in a song which often followed him all his life.”
“There was an unfortunate cook in Maine who never kept a job again after Larry had made fun of his bread and pies. Whenever this cook arrived at camp, the men all began to sing the biting verses, and the cook unable to stand it, would move on. After Larry made another song, ‘Henry’s Concern” about a New Hampshire firm which was a bad employer in the days of poor wages and hard times, no man from Maine would work in that camp for years after!”
Born Song Maker
“Larry Gorman was a born song maker. His mother, they say, was a ‘great singer’. She rocked his cradle with her foot, keeping time to the old songs which she sang all day long. As Larry grew up, he began to sing the old songs, too, make up jingles about friends and neighbors, and longer poems sung to the old tunes. There is an unmistakable ease and charm about Gorman’s compositions. One recognizes the light, bright touch, the quick and lilting meter, the sardonic phrase. They are all eminently singable, which is another reason why so many have survived. In their day they were apt and devastating—the jilted lover, the pompous employer, the dishonest innkeeper, the miser, the silly girl, the vain young man were neatly impaled on Larry’s wit.”
A famous Grace by Larry Gorman was the one he said when, in a Maine lumber camp, visitors arrived, and extra food was provided: ‘Now, God be praised, I am amazed/How quick things are amended/Tarts and pies for us PIs when codfish was intended!”
“No one enjoyed more than Larry himself the terror and dismay which some of his songs caused: ‘And when They see me coming/Their eyes stick out like prongs/ Saying,
‘Beware of Larry Gorman!/He’s the man who makes the songs.
Larry Gorman was married twice but had no children. He died in Brewer, Maine in 1917 at age 71.
