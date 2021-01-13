Hoang and Thuy Le are happy to once again be running a restaurant in West Prince with the opening of the Wang Le Family Restaurant in Alberton.
The couple formerly owned and ran the Minh-Wang Family Restaurant in O’Leary for 25 years, but took a break for roughly five years to spend more time with their family. During that time, the couple lived in Charlottetown.
“We have a lot of friends, and the people here are so nice, so we decided to come back,” said Ms Le. “Everybody knows us for so many years, and we know them as well.”
Reaction to the news the couple was returning to West Prince was nothing but positive. Ms Le said everyone has been very supportive, and also very patient.
The plan was to have the restaurant open in October, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused delays in the delivery of necessary pieces of kitchen equipment. As a result, it wasn’t until Dec. 22 the restaurant was able to officially open.
“Everyone was really good and had a lot of patience with us to do the renovations in the pandemic,” said Mr Le. “We had to push ourselves to the maximum to give back to our customers during the holidays.”
Ms Le said opening just before the holidays was tough, and a few mistakes were made here and there, but they made do. One issue they had to deal with was finding enough staff. There weren’t as many applications as they would have hoped, but when word got out the restaurant was a little short staffed, former staff from the Bloomfield restaurant came back to lend a hand.
Mr Le said everyone at the restaurant works as a team.
“Because we’ve been in Bloomfield for 25 years, we know many people, and they’re not only customers, they’re our friends too,” said Mr Le. “We see each other, and we laugh, we catch up.”
The restaurant did have to briefly close on Jan. 3, reopening on Jan. 7 because there just wasn’t enough time in the day to keep on top of food preparation. Ms Le recounted how they would be up until two or three in the morning and still weren’t fully catching up. So even though the restaurant was closed for three days, there was no time for a break, as the couple was still very busy catching up with food.
The Les feel very blessed for the support they’ve received from the community, and appreciate the help from everyone who was able to make the restaurant a possibility.
“We made the right decision, and we’re in the right place,” concluded Mr Le.
