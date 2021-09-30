Jamie Thomas believes more people visited the Lennox Island Mi’kmaq Culture Centre over the summer because of an interest in learning more about Truth and Reconciliation.
“We were concerned because of COVID restrictions and all of those things, but we did see quite a few people coming to the culture centre for information, and guided tours,” said the centre’s cultural director. “A lot of people (were) asking questions, wanting to know more about the history of the Mi’kmaq people and their connection to Lennox Island.”
This increased interest comes as Canada prepares to mark the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30. Also known as Orange Shirt Day, it was first observed in 2013, but become a statutory holiday this year following the discovery of over 1,000 unmarked graves at several residential schools across the country. That number has since increased to over 6,500.
Along with visiting the culture centre, experiential offerings are available as well, where visitors can take part in various activities, including a cookout. One such cookout took place on Sept 24.
Emma Ryan had heard of the experiential offerings while searching for things she and her friends Hailey Fried and Margo Bain could do while the two visited Ms Ryan following her move from Toronto to the Island in June. She thought it would be a fun experience for she and her friends.
“I think it’s good to try something you haven’t before, especially in relation to the history of this country and the land we’re on,” said Ms Bain. “I think we’ve all had some exposure to it in school, but it’s good to expand your experiences a little bit more.”
Leading up to the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, the members of Lennox Island First Nation held an event on Sept. 27. One of the events taking place that day was a memorial walk through the community with survivors of the Shubenacadie Indian Residential School.
Ms Thomas said the hope is this will help create awareness and education, adding it’s also a step forward for healing.
“It’s a day for us to sit in solidarity with our survivors as they continue in their healing journey,” she said. “It’s also a day for some of us to reflect on our own truths and our own history, and how residential schools still continue to hold intergenerational impacts for people within our community. We’re really hoping that this is a way we can create awareness and create education, but it’s also a step forward in our own individual healing as community members who may be impacted by the intergenerational trauma that residential schools have brought to us.”
While it’s important to learn more about the history and experiences of Indigenous people across Canada, there is a question of what non-Indigenous people can do to learn more about Indigenous culture?
Ms Ryan believes more education about Indigenous culture in school is important.
“The school I did my last degree at made it a requirement to take at least one Indigenous course, which was really interesting,” she said. “I learned more there than I did at any public school education, because I actually learned from Indigenous people. I think it’s important to actually learn from people who are part of a culture, not from people who are outside the culture.”
Learning about Indigenous culture from Indigenous people is something that has recently begun happening in West Prince. Ms Thomas said she and other members of Lennox Island First Nation have been asked to do presentations about the Mi’kmaq culture in schools across Prince County, from Summerside to Tignish.
But, she said there are more ways people can learn about Indigenous culture as well.
“The resources are available, so read a book, or try and connect with an elder, or just ask questions,” she said. “Reach out to someone if you know a First Nations person from our communities, and ask questions. It’s really about educating yourself, and there are so many ways that can happen.”
