Teachers

David Costello (right) invited Kim Colwill, director of education at Lennox Island to the January assembly at O’Leary Elementary School. Ms Colwill, a former teacher at the school, said along with the updated school curriculum, this type of initiative helps people develop a deep appreciation of Indigenous teachings. Submitted photo

When figuring out how to teach students at O’Leary Elementary School about the seven sacred teachings, David Costello knew it was something that should take time.

“We took this slowly and step by step so that we wouldn’t rush through it because we really wanted to do it justice,” said the school’s principal.

Students

Students at O’Leary Elementary School proudly show the eagle feathers they coloured and describe the people, places, and things they loved. The exercise was part of the month-long experience of learning about love, one of the seven sacred teachings in Indigenous culture. Students will learn about one of the teachings each month going forward. Submitted photo
Seven sacred teachings

One of the bulletin boards at O’Leary Elementary School was decorated to highlight one of the seven sacred teachings of Indigenous culture. Also known as grandfather or grandmother teachings, these teachings are traditional laws at the heart of many Indigenous cultures, and an animal represents each teaching. Love, January’s teaching, is represented by the eagle. Submitted photo.

