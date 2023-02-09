When figuring out how to teach students at O’Leary Elementary School about the seven sacred teachings, David Costello knew it was something that should take time.
“We took this slowly and step by step so that we wouldn’t rush through it because we really wanted to do it justice,” said the school’s principal.
The seven sacred teaching are also known as grandfather or grandmother teachings, and are traditional laws at the heart of many Indigenous cultures, with an animal representing each teaching. Wisdom is represented by the beaver, love by the eagle, respect by the buffalo, courage by the bear, honesty by the sabe, humility by the wolf, and truth by the turtle. Each animal has examples of how people can learn about each truth from them.
January was spent learning the teaching of love.
“We really wanted to start with a teaching that all students could have that personal connection to right out of the gate,” said Mr Costello. “Within our social studies, our health curriculum, when students are involved in literacy, they really talk about things they like, things they love about their friends, their school, their community, their home, what their interests are, so we thought this was a really great way to introduce that.”
The month culminated with an assembly on Jan. 31, where everyone gathered as a school to watch a video that discussed the importance of love, that people must love themselves, love all life on earth and love the land.
While learning about the teaching of love, students also did an art project. Each student were given a paper eagle feather which they decorated how they wanted, and wrote on it the people, places, and things they loved.
“We had one student from each classroom share their feather,” said Mr Costello.
Director of Education at Lennox Island and former teacher at O’Leary Elementary, Kim Colwill, joined the students at their assembly and gifted the school with a new book about the seven sacred teachings.
Ms Colwill said as a former teacher at the school, she was looking forward to seeing the familiar faces and to celebrate their learning. She said along with the updated school curriculum, this type of initiative helps people develop a deep appreciation of Indigenous teachings.
“The message of love that the students shared was meaningful and authentic,” she said. “Many of the students talked about showing love for themselves, others and for nature. I think we all need these reminders to lead a good life.”
Students at John J Sark Elementary School are also learning about the seven sacred teachings. This month, they’re celebrating the sacred teaching of courage.
“This teaching around courage was celebrated through songs and stories,” said Ms Colwill. “Knowing that communities have children learning and connecting to the seven sacred teachings is something to celebrate.”
Mr Costello said work on these teachings has been fantastic, and not just in regard to students.
“Our teachers are finding additional resources and supports for the seven sacred teachings, and we’re sharing those amongst ourselves,” he said. “We’re really building up that opportunity to have more conversations about them.”
Along with announcements, and monthly assemblies about the seven sacred teachings, the school also has visuals about the teachings in the hallways, and one bulletin board is now dedicated to these teachings. Mr Costello said teachers have been taking their classes to it so they can talk about it and highlight the animal represented as well.
Mr Costello said by learning about the seven sacred teachings, students are part of a great opportunity to learn about the past, learn about Indigenous culture, and in finding ways to see how we all live in the world and how everyone has a role to play.
“It’s about how we treat each other, how we treat ourselves, and how we treat our world,” he said. “It’s a way for us to learn about ourselves, and it’s a way for students to really learn about how we all have a role to play and how our actions, whether they be words, whether they be physical, they all play a part in how we treat people, how we treat the land, and how we treat our community.”
