Nuii Clark, originally from Thailand, has been on skates before.
The first time she tried skating was a year ago. She fell then, hurting her shoulder. Fortunately, that experience didn’t deter her from strapping on another pair of skates and stepping out onto the ice surface at the O’Leary Community Sports Centre. She was one of three newcomers who decided to take advantage of a program aimed at teaching new residents how to skate.
“It’s a little hard, but I’m excited,” said Ms Clark.
A partnership between the Western PEI Community Navigator and the Western Region Sport and Recreation Council (WRSRC), the Learn to Skate for Newcomers (and new residents) first session was held the afternoon of Jan. 26 at the O’Leary rink.
The free program will run for the next two Tuesdays, with the potential of continuing further.
“It was identified by newcomers that there was an interest in learning how to skate,” said Scott Smith, the Community Navigator for western PEI. “It’s a very Canadian thing. The cold. The ice. The rivers. The pond. Everything freezes over. It’s part of Canadian culture. We have people who realize skating is very popular. There’s hockey. Figure skating. And newcomers have become curious about that part of our culture.”
Participants can bring their own skates, or the WRSRC will provide the equipment. Volunteers with the sports council will also be on hand to help teach the participants the art of ice skating.
Krista Locke Ellis, the executive director for the WRSRC, said programs like these help newcomers to feel part of the community.
“It’s an excellent opportunity for us to meet newcomers and it’s an excellent avenue for them to meet us and just to see what kind of programs we have,” she said. “It’s a way to let them get familiar with skating with their friends and then slowly integrating members of the community. It’s a way for them to get to know community members and everyone getting to know each other.”
Ms Ellis said it can be intimidating to try new things at certain ages.
“If they can come here and learn to skate in their comfort, than they can go out to outdoor rinks and meet more members of the community or they can come here (the O’Leary rink) to the open skates,” she said.
Mr Smith agrees.
Creating programs like these is an opportunity to break down barriers, he said.
“It’s how we build community and get to know each other,” he said. “We get to connect and that’s really an important part.”
Mr Smith said it’s also about welcoming people.
“That they feel like they can participate in the activities we do in our local communities and teach and learn about them so they become part of them,” he explained. “It’s about building integrated and inclusive communities for all.”
Mr Smith wanted to extend a thank you to the Town of O’Leary and staff at the rink.
“They’re also a big part of making today happen,” he said.
Anyone wanting to participate in the Learn to Skate program can pre-registrar by contacting Mr Smith or the WRSRC.
