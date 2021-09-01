Two politicians over the last few weeks have called for Canadian flags across the country to be raised back to full mast after months of remaining at half mast. But in doing so, they seem to be missing the point.
First was Wayne Easter, the retiring Liberal MP for Malpeque. While noting the flags were lowered following the discovery of a mass, unmarked grave at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, BC, Easter said he doesn’t think it’s right to leave them down indefinitely. His opinions is if an unmarked grave is found at one of these sites, it would be better to lower the flag for a period of days, then raise it again.
The second is Conservative leader Erin O’Toole. During a campaign announcement, he said reconciliation is important to him, as is pride in Canada. As such, he feels Canadians should be proud to raise the flag to full mast.
They are entitled to their opinion, but they’re missing the point.
The whole reason the flags remain at half mast is because the search continues at the sites of these residential schools. Over 1,300 graves have been identified at this point, bringing the official number of children known to have died at these schools up to 4,120. This number, unfortunately, is only a fraction of the true total, which in all likelihood might never be known.
As per the rules for half-masting the national flag, there are several examples for when the Canadian flag should be lowered, including the deaths of the Sovereign, the Governor General and the Prime Minister. Other examples the death of a member of the Sovereign’s family, as was done when Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburrough, died in April of this year, along with former Prime Ministers and Governor Generals, and special days, like the Day of Mourning for Persons Killed or Injured in the Workplace (Workers’ Mourning Day), the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism, Remembrance Day, and the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women.
Keeping the flag lowered also serves as a reminder. When tragedy strikes, like the Humbolt bus crash, the 2018 van attack in Toronto, and the death of Corporal Nathan Cirillo, the flag is lowered, but, it only remains lowered for a period of time. We cover these tragedies in the news, but after a certain point, we move on to covering other things and events.
The finding of mass and unmarked graves is a tragedy of epic proportions. Keeping the flags at half mast serves as a stark and glaring reminder of the attempted genocide of Indigenous people committed by the Canadian Government.
The flags should be left at half mast until the remains of every child at the sites of these former residential schools are found, whether that takes months, or even years.
Because every child matters.
Jillian Trainor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.